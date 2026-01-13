January 13, 2026 3:23 AM हिंदी

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore (Photo: IANS)

Rajkot, Jan 12 (IANS) The Reverse Buyers-Sellers Meet at Hall No. 1 of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) has emerged as one of the event’s biggest attractions, drawing strong international interest and significant business traction.

The meet brought together 53 international buyers from 23 countries and more than 1,800 manufacturers and sellers from across Gujarat, creating a powerful platform for direct global trade.

According to Suvidh Shah, Additional Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), the meet offers local producers a rare opportunity to showcase and sell their products directly in overseas markets, with substantial economic gains expected as a result.

The initiative is jointly organised by the Government of Gujarat’s iNDEXTb, Office of the Industries Commissioner, MSME Department, RAMP, FIEO, CAPEXIL, and the Gujarat Jewellery Promotion and Export Promotion Council (GJPEPC).

The meet focuses on a diverse range of sectors, including handloom, handicrafts, textiles, agri-food, tiles and ceramics, engineering goods, automobiles, and gems & jewellery.

International buyers have arrived from the United States, Canada, Europe, Russia, the Gulf countries, Australia, Africa and Central Asia, alongside 22 domestic buyers exploring sourcing opportunities.

The business response has been robust: more than 2,200 B2B meetings were held over two days, and over 1,000 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed.

Notably, the meet generated export inquiries worth nearly Rs 500 crore, signalling strong global demand for Gujarat’s manufacturing and artisanal products.

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit was launched in 2003 by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi as a strategic response to revitalise Gujarat’s economy after the 2001 earthquake, to position the state as a global investment hub.

What began as a state-focused investor meet soon evolved into one of the world’s most influential economic forums, drawing heads of state, global CEOs, international organisations and industry leaders.

Over the years, the summit has expanded its scope from investment promotion to technology, innovation, sustainability and global partnerships, helping Gujarat accelerate industrialisation, infrastructure growth and its emergence as India’s manufacturing powerhouse.

--IANS

janvi/dan

LATEST NEWS

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Smriti Mandhana after RCB's victory over UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday night. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Mandhana

We were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight, says UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: We were outplayed by RCB tonight, says UPW skipper Lanning

I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Grace Harris after scoring a blistering 85 against UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says RCB's Harris after a blistering 85 vs UPW

Destructive Grace Harris helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat UP Warriorz and go top of the table with second win in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Destructive Harris helps RCB go top of the table with second win

Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) match at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore (Photo: IANS)

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently