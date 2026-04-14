Yorkshire sign Hasan Ali to replace Naveen-ul-Haq in T20 Blast

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Yorkshire have signed Pakistan international Hasan Ali as their overseas player for the upcoming T20 Blast. The experienced Pakistani fast bowler will replace Naveen-ul-Haq, who is out due to injury.

Naveen suffered a stress fracture in his right shoulder. He had already missed the T20 World Cup earlier this year and will not be available for his stint at Headingley. His absence is a setback for Yorkshire, who had originally signed the Afghan pacer for the competition.

With Hasan, the club has found a proven performer in T20 cricket. The 31-year-old has significant experience, having represented Pakistan 57 times in T20 internationals and played in various leagues around the world. His previous performances in English domestic cricket have been impressive, taking 44 wickets at an average of 14.93 over three seasons with Warwickshire from 2023 to 2025. He is also in strong form in the Pakistan Super League.

Hasan is expected to be with Yorkshire throughout the Blast group stage. He will also play in two County Championship matches against Warwickshire and Leicestershire, adding depth to the squad across formats.

Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket, Gavin Hamilton, recognised the disappointment of missing Naveen but expressed confidence in their recruit. “While we're naturally disappointed that Naveen won't join us this year, in Hasan, we have an exceptional replacement.”

Gavin Hamilton, General Manager of Cricket, said, “Whilst we’re naturally disappointed to not see Naveen join us this year, in Hasan we have an exceptional replacement. “He arrives with a wealth of experience and a skillset that we believe will be invaluable to the group. We’re delighted to have secured someone of Hasan’s quality at such short notice, and everyone at the Club is looking forward to welcoming him to Headingley next month.”

The T20 Blast is the oldest domestic T20 league in the world, which was established in 2003 and comprises 18 teams, with 17 in England and 1 in Wales.

--IANS

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