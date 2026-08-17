August 17, 2026 1:29 PM हिंदी

Aditya Datt talks about reuniting with Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya in ‘Gunmaaster G9’

Aditya Datt talks about reuniting with Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya in ‘Gunmaaster G9’

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Aditya Datt is set to reunite with actors Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya for the upcoming film “Gunmaaster G9.”

The trio, who have previously collaborated for the 2005 romantic thriller “Aashiq Banaya Aapne,” are coming together nearly two decades after for the forthcoming action-packed entertainer.

Talking about the film, Aditya added, “Gunmaaster G9 has been one of the most demanding yet exhilarating films of my career. Our endeavour was to ensure that every action sequence, every emotion and every frame carries a sense of impact. Reuniting with Emraan and Himesh after all these years has been an extraordinary experience, and I am excited for audiences to see what we have created.”

Producer Deepak Mukut added, “We were keen to bring Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt and Himesh Reshammiya together once again, and Gunmaaster G9 has given us the opportunity to do just that. Romance, action and music form a heady cocktail in the film, and it has come together beautifully.”

“Gunmaaster G9” also marks another collaboration between Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Himesh Reshammiya, following the musical successes “Sanam Teri Kasam” and “Genius.”

On Monday, the makers of “Gunmaaster G9” announced the release date of the upcoming action romance drama.

Emraan took to his Instagram handle to unveil the release date and wrote, “#GunmaasterG9 is locked, loaded and ready to fire up the big screen on 27th November. And this time, it’s not just bullets firing. It’s romance, music and action coming to steal your heart. #G9 #Gunmaaster. Produced by @deepakmukut @hunarmukut @sangeetaahirofficial Presented by @sohamrockstrent Pvt Ltd Directed by @aditya_datt.”

“Gunmaaster G9” also stars Genelia D’Souza and Aparshakti Khurana. Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., the film is directed by Aditya Datt. The forthcoming film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

--IANS

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