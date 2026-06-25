Yogi govt's zero-tolerance stance reflected in FIR action in Ayodhya Ram Temple donation case (Ld)

Lucknow/Ayodhya, June 25 (IANS) In a powerful display of decisive governance, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has once again proven its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption by promptly registering the first FIR in the sensitive Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra donation case.

Acting with remarkable speed and seriousness, the state government directed the registration of an FIR at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station (Crime No. 90/2026) based on the written complaint of Shri Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The FIR names eight accused -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Yadav, Manish Kumar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, and others -- along with several unidentified persons.

The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 305, 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61, 3(5), and Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The accused, many of whom were reportedly involved in counting offerings and donations at the sacred temple, are currently being interrogated.

This action is the direct result of the strong and proactive stand of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On the request of the Ram Temple Trust, after incidents of pilferage in offerings were detected, the Chief Minister immediately ordered the constitution of a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT, led by senior officers including Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, submitted its preliminary report to the government last Tuesday.

The preliminary submission of the report has not only made strong recommendations against the accused but has also strongly condemned the irregularities, prompting immediate action in the form of the FIR on Thursday.

CM Yogi Adityanath has demonstrated exemplary dedication to protecting the sentiments of millions of Lord Ram devotees across the country in the matter.

The Chief Minister has made it crystal clear that no one involved in misappropriating donations offered with pure devotion to Lord Ram will be spared.

“The SIT’s impartial investigation will bring the culprits before justice and none of them will escape punishment,” Yogi Adityanath had firmly said, reflecting his government’s uncompromising stand on honesty and accountability.

The people of Uttar Pradesh and millions of Lord Ram devotees are reassured by the fact that, under CM Yogi’s leadership, even sensitive matters related to the grand Ram Temple are being handled with utmost seriousness, transparency, and speed.

The Yogi government’s proactive steps have sent a strong message that corruption of any kind, especially in matters of faith, will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh.

Further investigation is underway, and more stringent action is expected as the SIT continues its probe.

--IANS

sktr/pgh