April 06, 2026 6:48 AM हिंदी

Yogeshwar Dutt celebrates second anniversary with grand Maha Dangal in UP

Yogeshwar Dutt celebrates second anniversary with grand Maha Dangal in UP

Lucknow, April 5 (IANS) A grand Maha Dangal celebrating India’s rich wrestling heritage was held in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, bringing together talented wrestlers from across districts in a vibrant showcase of strength, discipline, and tradition.

The event was graced by legendary Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt, a Padma Shri, Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee, who attended as the chief guest, inspiring both budding and seasoned wrestlers with his presence.

Featuring thrilling bouts and strong community participation, the competition offered attractive rewards, including a motorcycle as the bumper prize, 100 litres of traditional Bilona desi ghee, and cash prizes worth ₹1,00,000. The event underscored the enduring appeal of Kushti, India’s traditional form of wrestling, and its deep cultural roots.

Organized with a clear vision, Rosier Foods aims to bring Kushti back into the mainstream spotlight and honour the athletes who continue to uphold this centuries-old tradition through their dedication and perseverance.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogeshwar Dutt expressed strong support for such efforts, emphasising the immense value of India’s traditions. He highlighted how practices like traditional nutrition — particularly Bilona ghee made through age-old methods using indigenous Gir cow milk — remain among the purest and most nutritionally rich offerings of Indian heritage.

The event also reflected a broader vision of reviving traditional Indian practices by blending sport, culture, and nutrition into a single platform. “Our wrestlers, our ghee, our ways of living — all of it is a heritage worth protecting and celebrating,” said a co-founder associated with the initiative.

The Maha Dangal stood as a powerful reminder of the need to preserve and promote India’s cultural legacy while providing a stage for local talent to shine.

--IANS

hs/

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