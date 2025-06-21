Yoga a profound path to inner peace, collective well-being: HD Kumaraswamy

Chennai, June 21 (IANS) Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, on Saturday said that yoga is not just a physical exercise but a profound path to inner peace, mental clarity and collective well-being.

The union minister joined hundreds of employees of Salem Steel Plant and their families at the Hill View Stadium in Salem township to practice yoga on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

“Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, yoga has become a global movement uniting humanity through wellness and mindfulness,” the minister said in a post on X.

“I commend the team at SAIL and Steel Ministry for blending tradition with industrial discipline, proving once again that a healthy mind and body are vital for national productivity and progress,” he added.

The minister further stated that “Let us carry forward this spirit every day for a healthier, stronger and more harmonious India”.

During his visit to Salem Steel Plant, a unit of SAIL, the minister said the level of technological sophistication and discipline I’ve seen here is commendable.

"This plant reflects the true spirit of Make in India,” the minister noted. The visit came as part of the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a global leader in steel production, targeting 300 million tonnes (MT) by 2030, achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070, and building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that yoga gives the world the direction of peace at a time when it is witnessing conflicts, unrest and instability.

PM Modi urged the international community to let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of yoga for humanity 2.0 where inner peace becomes global policy.

The Prime Minister was addressing the national event to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga in Visakhapatnam.

—IANS

na/