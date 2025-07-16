July 16, 2025 12:25 AM हिंदी

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcome baby girl

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcome baby girl

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been blessed with a baby girl. Both the mother and the baby are reported to be healthy.

The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year, and the actress was due in August. However, a few days ago, the couple were spotted at a maternity medical facility raising concerns about the mother and the child.

The actress was taken to H. N. Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai for her delivery.

Earlier, in February, the couple announced their pregnancy, as they shared a picture on the social media platform of themselves holding baby socks, and captioned it, "The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon".

Later, in May, the actress debuted her blossoming baby bump in a stunning ensemble by ace couturier Gaurav Gupta at the 2025 MET Gala at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The actress took to Instagram, and had shared a string of pictures dressed in Gaurav Gupta Couture titled ‘Bravehearts’. She wore a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts with a dramatic white cape. The actress wrote, “Mama’s first Monday in May.” Her actor husband Sidharth Malhotra couldn’t take his eyes off his wife as he shared the pictures on his Instagram stories and wrote: “Heart emoji both brave hearts”.

Sid and Kiara tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 after dating for several years. While the two prefer to keep their personal lives lowkey, they make sure to surprise their fans with their occasional PDA on social media. Prior to this, the actress had shared a heartwarming moment on social media as she played with adorable puppies, radiating joy and excitement.

The actress will be next seen in ‘War 2’.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Tensions surface in Bangladesh camp amid poor form and coaching controversy

Tensions surface in Bangladesh camp amid poor form and coaching controversy

Ganguly disappointed with India’s batting collapse at Lord’s, hails Jadeja’s grit

Ganguly disappointed with India’s batting collapse at Lord’s, hails Jadeja’s grit

‘Special Ops’ stars Kay Kay Menon, Parmeet Sethi, Karan Tacker visit Rashtrapati Bhavan

‘Special Ops’ stars Kay Kay Menon, Parmeet Sethi, Karan Tacker visit Rashtrapati Bhavan

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcome baby girl

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcome baby girl

Anita Hassanandani hopes 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot' brings that magic back

Anita Hassanandani hopes 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot' brings that magic back

Bomb threats in Delhi: BJP chief Sachdeva accuses Kejriwal, Atishi of creating unnecessary panic

Bomb threats in Delhi: BJP chief Sachdeva accuses Kejriwal, Atishi of creating unnecessary panic

Congress plans offensive in Parliament on Pahalgam attack, Trump mediation claims, and Bihar voter roll row

Congress plans offensive in Parliament on Pahalgam attack, Trump mediation claims, and Bihar voter roll row

MP: Balaghat youth rescued after being swept in the flooded Wainganga river

MP: Balaghat youth rescued after being swept in flooded Wainganga river

Eight dead, three injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh; PM Modi expresses grief

Eight dead, three injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh; PM Modi expresses grief

Bangladesh on edge as Yunus unleashes unfettered assault on intellectuals, critics of radical Islam (File image)

Bangladesh on edge as Yunus unleashes unfettered assault on intellectuals, critics of radical Islam