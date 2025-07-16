‘Special Ops’ stars Kay Kay Menon, Parmeet Sethi, Karan Tacker visit Rashtrapati Bhavan

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) The team of the upcoming streaming series, ‘Special Ops 2’ gears up for release including Kay Kay Menon, Parmeet Sethi, Karan Tacker and director Shivam Nair visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

The team witnessed the Change of Guard ceremony, a striking display of ceremonial precision and tradition.

Kay Kay Menon, who reprises his role as the formidable intelligence officer Himmat Singh, said, “As someone who plays a character deeply involved in the system, it was surreal to be present at one of the most important places in India. The ceremony, the energy, the space — it was an experience unlike any & it all felt very real and aligned with the world of ‘Special Ops 2’”.

For Karan Tacker, who plays the field agent Farooq Ali, Delhi has always been a very special location because he shot his younger portions for ‘Special Ops’ for the first time.

He said, “Returning here for this extremely prestigious ceremony was an absolutely surreal experience. The grandeur, discipline, and sheer energy of the moment gave us all goosebumps”.

Director Shivam Nair shared, “ Rashtrapati Bhavan is one of the most iconic symbols of our democracy — where protocol, purpose, and power converge. Witnessing the Change of Guard ceremony was a humbling experience. It served as a reminder of the discipline, order, and tradition that quietly uphold the functioning of our country. As storytellers, such moments offer deep reflection and inspiration”.

Earlier in the day, I4C (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre) in Delhi. They spoke about cyber crime with Shri Rajesh Kumar, I.P.S. - CEO, I4C; Nishant Kumar, Director, I4C and Roopa M, Director, I4C.

‘Special Ops 2’ is set to stream on JioHotstar from July 18, 2025.

--IANS

aa/