Eight dead, three injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh; PM Modi expresses grief

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand), July 15 (IANS) A tragic road accident occurred in the Muwani area of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Tuesday, when a Max vehicle carrying 13 passengers fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge.

The incident claimed the lives of eight people on the spot, while three others sustained serious injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families.

Sharing his condolences through the official handle of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on X, he said: “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

In a message posted on Facebook, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote:

"Received the tragic news of a vehicle accident in the Muwani area of Pithoragarh district. I pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the souls of those who lost their lives and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense grief. The district administration has been directed to ensure proper treatment for the injured. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those hurt in the accident."

According to initial reports, the ill-fated vehicle was en route from Muwani to Bokta when the accident took place.

Following the mishap, senior administrative officials rushed to the spot and coordinated with disaster management teams to carry out a rescue operation.

The injured were retrieved from the gorge and transported by ambulance to the nearest hospital for urgent medical care.

The impact of the accident was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled. The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed. However, local officials have said that the victims were all residents of the region and were returning to their village when the tragedy struck.

Preliminary assessments suggest that poor road conditions and high speed may have contributed to the accident, though the exact cause is still under investigation.

