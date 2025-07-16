Bomb threats in Delhi: BJP chief Sachdeva accuses Kejriwal, Atishi of creating unnecessary panic

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Amid a series of bomb threats targeting educational institutions and airlines in the national capital, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has criticised opposition leaders for allegedly politicising the issue.

In a pointed statement, Sachdeva accused former Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi of attempting to create unnecessary panic.

He said that responsible political parties around the world cooperate with law enforcement during such incidents, rather than using them for political mileage.

“Unfortunately, in our country, we have petty leaders like Arvind Kejriwal who resort to cheap comments even on sensitive matters,” he said.

His remarks come in the wake of recent email threats received by St. Stephen’s College and St. Thomas School, prompting emergency responses from Delhi Police, bomb disposal units, and fire services. No explosives were found during the search operations, and authorities have so far treated the threats as hoaxes.

Sachdeva expressed concern over the growing trend of email threats to schools, airlines, hospitals, and religious places, noting that such incidents are now reported globally.

He emphasised that while 99.9 per cent of these threats turn out to be false alarms, security agencies must continue to treat them with utmost seriousness.

Referring to past investigations, he recalled that some threatening emails sent to Delhi schools were traced back to students, underscoring the need for careful inquiry before drawing conclusions.

The Delhi Police has launched a probe into the latest threats, which follow similar incidents reported earlier this year and in 2024, when hundreds of schools received bomb threats via email. Investigators have previously found that many of these emails were sent using VPNs, making it difficult to trace their origin.

Sachdeva urged the public to remain calm and trust the police to handle the situation professionally.

He expressed confidence that the truth behind the current threats would emerge soon and reiterated that politicising such matters only undermines the efforts of security agencies.

The incident has reignited debate over the role of political discourse during security emergencies, with calls for restraint and cooperation across party lines.

As investigations continue, authorities have stepped up surveillance and urged institutions to follow established safety protocols.

--IANS

sktr/dan