Yo Yo Honey Singh flaunts muscles as he preps for London Fashion Week

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is turning heads with his latest look as he flaunts his muscular physique while gearing up for London Fashion Week.

The singer took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his preparations at the gym. In the clip, the rapper is seen showcasing his perfect pecs and his beefed-up biceps ahead of the fashion event, where he is set to make an appearance on September 19.

“Preparing for LONDON FASHION WEEK , 19th September @amoraimani @fido_dxb YOYO NAAM HEE KAAFI HAI #yoyohoneysingh #fashionweek @akankshabhakoo #london,” he wrote as the caption.

The hip-hop musical artist was born in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. He made his mark on the music scene with the release of his Punjabi album International Villager in 2011.

The album's track "Gabru", featuring J-Star, quickly climbed to the top of the Asian music charts, including the official BBC Asian charts. The Delhi-born musician’s collaborations with prominent artists, such as Diljit Dosanjh on “Lak 28 Kudi”, further cemented his position.

The 42-year-old rapper sang his first Hindi song in Mastan. His popularity surged on YouTube, with two of his videos, "Brown Rang" and "High Heels," ranking among the top-trending videos that year.

Following the success of "Brown Rang", Singh released "Angreji Beat" in collaboration with Gippy Grewal.

In 2024, Singh launched his album Glory, featuring 18 tracks, including "Millionaire", "Rap God", and "Jatt Mehkma". In December 2024, a documentary titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous was released on Netflix.

In May, the rapper shared that he made the beats for his song “Payal” featuring Nora Fatehi in 2007 and then used them in 2024.

“My beats makes generations move... M genius… Made this beat in 2007 at Rohini my guruji's flat In finally used in 2024 (sic),” he had written.

--IANS

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