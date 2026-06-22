Yasser Desai says Neeti Mohan ‘pushes you as a singer to be more real’, recalls working on ‘Teri Umeed…Aaj Bhi’

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Singer Yasser Desai has opened up about his experience of working with Bollywood star singer Neeti Mohan in his recently released song ‘Teri Umeed… Aaj Bhi’.

The singer, calling the experience as special, said, “Working with Neeti has always been special. She brings a certain honesty to every note, and that really pushes you as a singer to be more present, more real.”

He added, “There were moments in the studio where we weren’t thinking about technique at all, just about the feeling the song carries that quiet hope, that longing which stays with you. I think what makes this version close to my heart is that it respects the soul of the original, but still tries to speak to a new listener. It’s like revisiting an old memory, but seeing it with slightly different eyes.”

Yasser further said, “Recreating Teri Umeed… Aaj Bhi was a very emotional journey for me. The original already carries so much depth, so the idea was never to replicate it, but to feel it again in today’s sound and sensibility.”

Teri Umeed… Aaj Bhi which released on June 21, stars Yasser Desai and Shruti Sharma and captures the lingering essence of love, longing, and memories that never quite fade away.

The song has been re-created and composed by the celebrated duo Javed - Mohsin.

The track is brought to life by the evocative voices of Neeti Mohan and Yasser Desai.

Speaking about the song, Yasser Desai shared, “This song is very close to my heart. There’s a certain innocence and honesty in its emotion that we’ve tried to preserve while giving it a fresh sound. I hope listeners feel the same connection we felt while creating it.”

Composer Mohsin Shaikh said, “Our aim was to retain the soul of the original while making it relatable for today’s audience. It’s always a challenge to recreate something so loved, but also incredibly rewarding.”

–IANS

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