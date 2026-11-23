Sagar, Nov 23 (IANS) A ward boy accused of molesting a 16-year-old girl admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district has been arrested and produced before a court, police said on Monday.

The arrest of the accused, identified as Raja Bansal, came after the victim's family staged a protest and demanded strict action against him following the alleged incident at Bargad Hospital on November 21.

Speaking to IANS, Civil Lines police station House Officer Surendra Singh on Monday said the incident came to light after the minor lodged a complaint against the ward boy.

"On November 21, a case of molestation of a minor female patient by a ward boy came to light at Bargad Hospital. After receiving information about the incident, a case was registered at Civil Lines police station based on the minor's complaint, and an investigation was initiated," Singh said.

"After receiving the complaint, the matter was investigated and, based on the findings, the accused was arrested and produced before the court," the SHO said.

The girl, a Class 10 student, had been admitted to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a road accident a day before the alleged incident.

According to the complaint, the ward boy approached the girl while she was asleep in her hospital bed and allegedly touched her inappropriately before asking for her phone number. When she refused to share it, he allegedly touched her again before leaving.

The incident was captured on the hospital's CCTV cameras.

The footage purportedly shows the accused approaching the minor's bed and leaning towards her while she was asleep.

The girl did not immediately disclose the incident but later narrated it to her cousin, who visited her at the hospital.

The matter subsequently came to the notice of her family, which staged a protest demanding action against the accused.

Police registered a case against Bansal under relevant sections relating to molestation and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, hospital management condemned the alleged incident and said strict action should be taken against anyone found guilty of inappropriate physical contact with a patient.

--IANS

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