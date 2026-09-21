Yashbardhan Chauhan’s all-round show guides India U-19 to series-clinching win over Australia U-19

Rajkot, Sep 21 (IANS) An all-round performance from Yashbardhan Chauhan powered India Under-19 to a comprehensive 103-run victory over Australia Under-19 in the second Youth ODI here at the Niranjan Shah Stadium and helped the hosts seal the three-match series with a game to spare.

Chauhan starred with an explosive 122 off 100 balls before picking up two crucial wickets to dismantle Australia's run chase. Electing to bat first, India Under-19 posted a formidable 341/7 in their allotted 50 overs, anchored by Chauhan's magnificent century and a blistering 87 off 92 balls from VK Vineeth.

Opening batter Aaryavir Sehwag provided a brisk start at the top of the order with a 48-ball 47 after captain Lakshay Raichandani fell for 11. India then took complete control as Chauhan and Vineeth joined forces and stitched together a commanding 132-run partnership off 124 balls for the third wicket.

Chauhan was in sublime touch, striking 15 boundaries and two maximums in his 100-ball stay at a strike-rate of 122 and raised his second fifty-plus score in as many matches. Vineeth provided ideal support by clearing the fence six times alongside four hits to the boundary ropes.

By the time Vineeth fell in the 40th over with the scoreboard reading 233/3, the foundation for a massive total was well laid. Chauhan and Kushagra Ojha then provided the late flourish, with the latter smashing a quickfire 34 off just 20 balls to help India plunder 106 runs in the final ten overs.

For Australia Under-19, pacer Thomas Vaseo was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-78 from his ten overs. Chasing a daunting target of 342, Australia U-19 started steadily through skipper Jack Czosnek and Matthew Lough. Lough contributed a 40-ball 42, while Czosnek scored a fighting 81 off 63 balls, laden with seven fours and four sixes.

The duo kept the visitors in the hunt with a 99-run stand off 82 balls for the fourth wicket after Australia had stumbled to 72/3. But the turning point came in the 27th over when Kavya Paresh Patel dismissed the dangerous Czosnek. His departure triggered a massive collapse, with Australia losing their last six wickets for just 38 runs. Despite a fighting 44 off 46 balls from Blake Cattle, laced with five fours and a six, Australia Under-19 were eventually bundled out for 238 in 41.1 overs.

Spinner Chigurupati Venkata was the most successful bowler for the hosts by taking 3-64, while Chauhan capped off an outstanding day on the field with figures of 2-56. Patel was exceptionally economical, finishing with 2-23 from his seven overs, while Mohit Ulva chipped in with 1-19.

Brief Scores: India Under-19 341/7 (Yashbardhan Chauhan 122, VK Vineeth 87; Thomas Vaseo 3-78) beat Australia Under-19 238 all out (Jack Czosnek 81, Blake Cattle 44; Chigurupati Venkata 3-64) by 103 runs

--IANS

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