Allu Arjun-starrer 'Raaka' sets World record! ; enters Guinness Book for 'Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) The makers of director Atlee's eagerly awaited magnum opus 'Raaka', featuring actor Actor Allu Arjun in the lead, on Monday announced that the film had now set a world record for "Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”.

Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, "HISTORY MADE! A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage! #Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers captured simultaneously! "

It went on to add, "Mr. Allu Arjun and Mr. Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate, marking this historic achievement. @alluarjun @Atlee_dir @GWR #Raaka #AlluArjun #Atlee #GuinnessWorldRecords."

The announcement, which has added to the excitement of fans and filmbuffs, came on a day director Atlee celebrated his birthday.

Allu Arjun, who greeted Atlee on his birthday on Monday, said that he was looking forward to creating more magic with the 'Raaka' director.

The 'Pushpa' actor shared a monochrome picture with the filmmaker on his official handle, in which the two of them were seen sharing a laugh.

"Happy Birthday to my director @Atlee_dir garu. Extremely proud to work with a director of your vision and calibre. Looking forward to creating more magic," he wrote.

On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday recently, the makers had revealed the first look of the actor in the film. The first look featured an intense close-up of a bald Allu Arjun’s rugged face. His face is partially hidden by what appears to be a wolf's claw. The entire picture adds a primal, warrior-like aesthetic.

Sun Pictures, had, while formally announcing this project last year had made it clear that the project would have world class experts working on it.

The production house, while making the announcement shared a video clip that had a number of world-class technicians who are to work on the film, sharing their thoughts about the script.

Well known VFX supervisor James Madigan, who is known for having worked in films like ‘Iron Man 2’ and ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, was seen saying, “I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning.”

The clip also had Allu Arjun talking to Mike Elizalde, the president of Spectral Motion and asking him what he thought of the script.

Mike Elizalde replied, "The script is seriously unlike anything I've ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create."

Academy award winner and Fractured FX artistic director and CEO Justin Raleigh had said,"Reading through it (the script), very excited about all the creature potential.All the different character potential.”

William Write Anderson, who is the co-owner of Lola VFX, said, “I cannot wait to be a part of this. I can't wait to see what his vision does. The story is unbelievable.”

The makers are claiming the film to be a film that will have universal appeal.

--IANS

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