Taiwan condemns China for dangerous manoeuvres against fishing vessel near Palawan

Taipei, Sep 21 (IANS) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan on Monday strongly condemned the dangerous manoeuvres by the China Coast Guard against a fishing vessel near Palawan in the Philippines, saying that such coercive and provocative actions endanger lives.

“MOFA strongly condemns the China Coast Guard’s dangerous manoeuvres against a Philippine fisheries vessel near Palawan. Such coercive and provocative actions endanger lives, maritime safety and regional stability. Taiwan will keep working with partners for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the ministry stated on X.

In July, Taiwan criticised the China Coast Guard (CCG) for patrolling east of the island, terming the action an unlawful expansion of authority in contravention of international law and posing a threat to regional stability.

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said that China has no sovereignty, jurisdiction, or law enforcement authority in waters east of Taiwan, adding that Beijing's so-called "law enforcement patrols" amount to unlawful expansion of authority breaching international law and pose a threat to regional stability, the Taipei Times reported.

In a statement in July, the MAC said: "Repeating an illegal act does not make it lawful, nor will such actions gain international recognition."

The MAC's response came after China announced that it had launched a new coast guard patrol east of Taiwan. In the statement, the China Coast Guard stated that the fleet would hold "law enforcement patrols" in the area, adding it would strengthen such patrols in what it termed China’s jurisdictional waters.

The MAC said that Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA), along with other government agencies, would take all necessary measures to protect the nation’s sovereignty and ensure the security of its surrounding waters in response to what it termed China’s increasing destabilising actions.

It further said that Taiwan will continue to work with democratic partners in the world to uphold freedom of navigation and the security of regional sea lanes, while firmly opposing any attempts to change the international order through force or coercion, the Taipei Times reported.

–IANS

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