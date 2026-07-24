Yash says ‘right intent’ was the driving force behind ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Star Yash, who is representing Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con, has spoken about the effort that went into bringing the epic to the big screen and said it was the “right intent” that was the driving force behind the film.

“I think intent is the most important thing. You have the right intent and right team. When we have started with the right intent, everything will fall in place,” Yash said in a statement.

He added: I think this story itself has got so much of aspects where we have started with the right intent and we started figuring out so many aspects of life while making this film. And technically, yes, it was demanding.”

“Like make-up to looks, there were so many challenges. But I think eventually, when you are trying to tell a story, that’s why we all are here. We love stories, and we give it all to bring that story most authentically.”

“I think we have been able to do that in a quite good manner, is what I believe.”

Yash will be seen as demon king Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part epic “Ramayana.” The ambitious adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

The film is planned as a two-part release, with the first installment arriving during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part scheduled for Diwali 2027.

The grand trailer launch of ‘Ramayana’ took place in Delhi on July 18. The star-studded event was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Ajinkya Deo, Shobhna, sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Swami Ramdev, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, among others.

Up next, Yash will be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is set to release in theatres on August 26.

--IANS

dc/