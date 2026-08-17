Madhoo revealed she admires Hema Malini for her 'dignity of silence'

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Madhoo revealed that he admired the way veteran actress Hema Malini overcomes every hurdle of life with utmost dignity.

Speaking to IANS exclusively, Madhoo said that Hema Malini is not someone who expresses her feelings openly, as she believes that telling your problem to someone only makes you a topic of an entertaining conversation.

The 'Roja' actress told IANS, "One of the things I am inspired by Hema ji is dignity in silence. No matter what happens, she does not open her mouth to put anyone down or to put her feelings."

She explained that Hema Malini believes that 'Who cares? You will only become an entertaining conversation for somebody, and I don't want to be that."

Madhoo pointed out that she also strongly supports Hema Malini's belief.

"If I have something nice to say about someone I would like to say, if I don't have anything nice to say, I don't need to say and if I am doing well and if I am successful, you will tell me I am good at it and I am successful and If I am going through a difficult time, then I will handle it, you don't need to know."

Madhoo is related to Hema Malini through her father, P. Raghunathan, who is Hema Malini's uncle, making them first cousins.

Despite the family ties, Madhoo and Hema Malini have never worked in a movie together.

Talking about Madhoo's cinematic journey, she made her Bollywood debut in the hit love film 'Phool Aur Kaante' in 1991, co-starring with Ajay Devgn.

She later became a part of some popular films, such as 'Roja', 'Yoddha', 'Diljale', 'Pehchaan', 'Jaan Se Pyaara', and 'Elaan'.

She has worked in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Madhoo is best remembered for her movie 'Roja' helmed by Mani Ratnam.

--IANS

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