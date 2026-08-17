Orry reveals why he keeps Salman Khan’s photo by his bedside

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, revealed that he keeps a picture of Salman Khan beside his bed wherever he goes.

He described the superstar as an important figure in his life and career. The revelation came during his appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, where his unusual fear of pencils also became a talking point. During the episode, host Rohit Shetty told Orry, “I’ve heard that you’re afraid of pencils.” Explaining the unusual fear, Orry said he worries that if he sneezes while writing, the pencil could accidentally enter his nose, reach his brain, and potentially cause serious harm.

His explanation left the contestants amused, but the conversation soon took an unexpected turn. A fellow contestant pointed out that Orry keeps a photograph of Salman Khan beside his bed, questioning how he could be afraid of a pencil when he has the picture of “the greatest star” by his side.

Orry then revealed just how significant Salman Khan is to him. He said that he keeps the actor’s picture by his bedside in every house and even takes it with him when he travels. “In every house and on every trip, I keep a picture of Salman Khan by my bedside. I put glasses on it, so when I can’t see, the first thing I do is put on my glasses and look at his photo for good luck.”

Further, when Rohit Shetty asked whether the ritual had a deeper significance, Orry opened up about Salman Khan’s influence on his journey. “He gave me my first successful break, so I carry the same photo everywhere,” he said.

Meanwhile, Orry has been making headlines with his unexpected daredevil avatar on “Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.” Known for his viral appearances and quirky internet persona, he has been stepping out of his comfort zone and taking on a series of challenging and high-risk stunts on the reality show.

--IANS

ps/