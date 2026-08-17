Priyanka Chopra flaunts her wrist mangalsutra, Malti Marie channels her ‘desi side’ during her 'minute home' visit

Mumbai, August 17 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is constantly on the move, juggling with her international commitments in Hollywood with her much-awaited return to Indian cinema.

Amid the hectic schedule of work and travel, the actress seems to have recently found a little time to be “home for a minute”, and shared pictures from her trip, offering an intimate glimpse into the precious family moments.

Taking to her social media account, Priyanka shared a string of pictures from the past few weeks, writing, “Last few weeks.. been around the world and finally home for a minute.”

The carousel give a glimpse of Priyanka switching between her glamourous global avatar and her role as a hands-on mother enjoying downtime with daughter Malti Marie.

One of the pictures sees Priyanka posing outdoors in a black lace outfit, while another features Nick Jonas relaxing in a pool.

In another picture, Priyanka is seen carrying Malti, who is enjoying a snack, while another picture shows the little one dressed in lavender frock offering prayer to her late grandfather Ashok Chopra.

In another adorable frame, Malti is seen in a chaniya choli, proudly embracing her “desi girl” side.

Priyanka also gave fans a glimpse of the more personal side of their family life where Malti is seen standing in front of a beautifully decorated home shrine. “Jai jai bhagwanji,” Priyanka captioned the frame.

A particularly striking detail is Priyanka’s wrist mangalsutra, visible as she holds Malti close.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka is currently busy as a bee with her professional commitments.

In the Indian film industry, Priyanka is all set for hdf upcoming movie, Varanasi with SS Rajamouli. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Priyanka, who plays Mandakini.

–IANS

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