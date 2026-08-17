Miya George: The decision to do a guest role in Vismaya Mohanlal's 'Thudakkam' was my quickest!

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Miya George, who plays a guest role in director Jude Anthany Joseph's just released Malayalam film 'Thudakkam' which marks the acting debut of Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal, has now disclosed that the decision to play the part was the quickest she had ever made.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a note of gratitude to the film's director Jude Anthany Joseph, she wrote, "Thank you @judeanthanyjoseph. It was the quickest decision I made to do the guest role in 'Thudakkam' because I was looking forward to working with you someday and the call from you suddenly happened and I said 'yes'. Big thanks to you."

She also went on to thank other members of the unit. She wrote, "Also thanks to @cylexabraham @santhoshraman_art for showing the same love from the start of my cinema journey. And the lil girl @essamariaedison, you were like an angel in the movie. In person also you are so well mannered and sweetest. Rooting for you dear. Hope you get more opportunities. Those who haven’t watched the movie yet find the nearest theatre and grab a ticket."

The film, which has taken a strong opening at the box office, has left both Mohanlal and his wife extremely pleased. In fact, Suchitra Mohanlal, who was so pleased with the way her daughter Vismaya Mohanlal's first film 'Thudakkam' had been made, gifted the film's director Jude Anthany Joseph a costly Swiss watch.

Jude Anthany Joseph had taken to Instagram to pen a note of gratitude to Suchitra Mohanlal for her encouragement.

The director, who called Suchitra Mohanlal his elder sister, had said, "They may be mother and daughter to the world, but to me, they’ll always be my elder sister and younger sister. "

He also went on to post a picture of the watch that Suchitra Mohanlal had gifted him and wrote, "The second picture is a beautiful gift from Suchi Chechi after watching Thudakkam — a gesture I’ll treasure for a lifetime. Thank you, dear Chechi, for your love, encouragement, and this unforgettable memory."

For the unaware, the director, before the release of the film, had announced that 'Thudakkam' had a run time of two hours, 19 minutes and 35 seconds. He had, in an earlier post, called Vismaya the "most down to earth actress".

Greeting the actress on her birthday, director Jude Anthany Joseph, on his Instagram page, had said, " Happy birthday to the most down to earth, sweetest, pavamst actress I have ever met. God bless you dear."

Vismaya responded to her director's birthday greeting, saying, "Thank you so much cheta."

The film hit screens on August 7 this year.

--IANS

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