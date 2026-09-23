Yami Gautam credits Aditya Dhar & son Vedavid for her National Award win: You inspire me..

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam credited her husband Aditya Dhar and son Vedavid for her National Award win for ‘Article 370’.

Yami penned a heartfelt note on her official Insta handle that read, "You keep showing up every day, working hard, holding on to hope, believing that someday an opportunity will come your way, an opportunity to express yourself as an artist in the way you have always dreamed of. And then, one day, that moment arrives (sic)."

"Today, as I hold this National Award, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. Not just for the award, but for everything that led me to this moment, the people who believed in me, the lessons, the struggles, the prayers and the journey," she went on to add.

Yami said that her son, Vedavid, who was not even born at the time, somehow gave her strength to keep on going.

"Vedavid, you gave me strength in the most extraordinary way. You were with me during the making of this film, even before you entered this world, and somehow, you gave me the courage to keep going when I needed it most", wrote the 'HAQ' actress.

Yami further expressed her gratitude to husband, Aditya for always being her inspiration.

"And to my husband, Aditya, you inspire me every single day to be the best version of myself. You have stood beside me through every chapter, celebrated my dreams as your own and believed in me even when I doubted myself," shared the 'Vicky Donor' actress.

"Today, standing here with this honour, I couldn't be prouder as an artist, as a woman, as a mother and, most of all, as your wife, to share this precious moment with you by my side," she added.

"Keep working. Keep believing. Keep showing up with hope in your heart

Because one day, that moment may just be yours Thank you, National Film Awards, for this honour that I will cherish for a lifetime," Yami concluded the post.

--IANS

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