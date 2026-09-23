EAM Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Rubio discuss strategic partnership

United Nations, Sep 23 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on Wednesday morning to discuss measures to further their strategic partnership.

"Great to meet with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in New York today," Rubio posted on X.

"Together, we are building on the US-India strategic partnership and coordinating on key regional priorities and upcoming multilateral efforts," he said.

Jaishankar wrote on X about their meeting that he "reiterated India’s interests and concerns with regard to SRIA", the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026

They also "discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations", he added.

EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Saturday in the afternoon session that begins at 3 pm local time (Sunday 12:30 am in India).

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russia's President Vladimir Putin publicly in strong terms that he should end the Ukraine war.

The meeting with Rubio is among the series of high-level whirlwind meetings that Jaishankar has been having on the sidelines of the General Assembly's high-level week, with world leaders and top diplomats gathered here.

While the issues of the recent US legislation to impose 100 per cent tariffs on buyers of Russian oil hang over India's relations with the US, though the measure has not yet been enforced, and an inconclusive trade deal hangs over the Washington-India relations, cooperation has been continuing in other areas.

The US, along with India, is a member of the Quad, along with Japan and Australia, and they have been working together on aspects of security in the Indo-Pacific region.

At the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi in May, they reiterated their cooperation on maritime security, port infrastructure, and energy.

This was seen as an effort to counter concerns about China’s growing influence in the region.

--IANS

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