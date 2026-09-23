September 23, 2026 8:28 PM हिंदी

Aditya Dhar on 'Article 370' winning 3 National Awards: The journey has just begun

Aditya Dhar on 'Article 370' winning 3 National Awards: The journey has just begun (Photo: Aditya Dhar/ Instagram)

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Aditya Dhar's 'Article 370' bagged not one, not two, but three National Awards for 'Best Feature Film', 'Best Actress' (Yami Gautam), and 'Best Music Direction (Songs)'.

Expressing his joy after winning it big at the 72nd National Film Awards, the 'Dhurandhar maker said, 'Some milestones leave you humbled, grateful and completely overwhelmed (sic).'

Sharing what this win signifies for him and his banner B62 Studios, the director mentioned on his official handle, "Article 370, the very first film from B62 Studios, receiving three National Awards is a truly extraordinary and unforgettable moment for all of us."

"To share this beautiful and prestigious honour with my brother Lokesh Dhar, dearest Jyoti Deshpande, my beloved Yami Gautam Dhar, the musical star Shashwat, our super talented director Aditya Suhas Jambhale and the entire team is deeply special," he added.

Dhar expressed his gratitude to all those who have worked on the project, saying, "What began as a story we deeply believed in has become a moment we will cherish forever."

The director, however, said that he feels a sense of greater responsibility following the win. He added that this is just the beginning of an incredible journey ahead.

"Our first release. Three National Awards. An incredibly proud B62 Studios moment. But with an honour this great comes an even greater responsibility. This is not where the journey ends. It is a reminder to dream bigger, tell stories with greater conviction and create Indian cinema that can travel far beyond our borders," he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

"Our aspiration at B62 Studios will always be to take Indian stories, Indian cinema and India’s soft power to greater heights, to create films that entertain, inspire, resonate with audiences across the world and make our country proud. This honour gives us even more reason to aim higher, work harder and believe bigger," Dhar added.

His post concluded with the affirmation that, "The journey has only just begun".

--IANS

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