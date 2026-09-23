India, Cote d'Ivoire discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest

Abidjan, Sep 23 (IANS) India and Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday discussed various issues of mutual interest and explored avenues to strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire, Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan, and the West African nation's Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Niale Kaba.

"Ambassador Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mrs Nialé Kaba, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Côte d’Ivoire. They exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest and explored avenues to further strengthen and deepen the multifaceted partnership between India and Cote d’Ivoire", the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

"A reaffirmation of our shared commitment to expanding cooperation and building an even stronger India–Cote d’Ivoire partnership," it added.

In August, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh was on a three-day official visit to Cote d’Ivoire. During his visit, he called on President Alassane Ouattara and discussed the growing partnership between the two nations.

"Honoured to call on H.E. Mr Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. Discussed the growing India–Cote d’Ivoire partnership and reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of stronger and deeper engagement with Africa," MoS Singh stated on X.

"Look forward to further strengthening our longstanding friendship and expanding bilateral cooperation across diverse areas," he added.

The minister also attended Cote d’Ivoire's Independence Day celebrations and conveyed India's warm greetings to the people of the West African nation. An Indian Armed Forces marching contingent participated in Cote d’Ivoire's Independence Day celebrations in Abidjan.

"Warm greetings and felicitations to the Government and the people of Cote d’Ivoire on the occasion of the 66th Independence Day. India deeply values its warm and enduring friendship with Cote d’Ivoire and remains committed to further strengthening our close and multifaceted partnership. May Cote d’Ivoire continue to progress on the path of peace, progress and prosperity," MoS Singh wrote on X.

"It is a privilege for the Indian Armed Forces marching contingent to participate in the Independence Day celebrations in Abidjan. Their presence reflects the deepening bonds of friendship and goodwill between our two countries," he added.

The contingent was commanded by Major Sandeep Dhillon and comprised 60 officers and other ranks of the Regiment of Artillery.

--IANS

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