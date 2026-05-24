Xi Jinping's purge of PLA erodes morale of China's military: Report

Beijing, May 24 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping's purge of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has shaken the foundation of China’s military and created a climate of fear that is eroding morale across the ranks, according to a report.

The suspended death sentences given to China's former Defence Ministers Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe marked a watershed moment in the CCP's history. The two former ministers, who were once trusted allies of Xi Jinping, were convicted of bribery and corruption, and action against them showcases how the Chinese President is ready to sacrifice even his closest confidants to consolidate absolute power, according to a report in Nepal-based online portal Hamrakura.

"This campaign, while framed as an anti‑corruption drive, is increasingly seen as a reign of terror designed to instil fear rather than discipline, leaving the PLA weakened and disoriented. The severity of these sentences stunned officers across the military. For decades, generals of such stature had avoided extreme penalties, but Xi’s decision to impose suspended death sentences has created an atmosphere of paranoia," the report said.

"Mid‑level and junior officers now worry that they could be targeted next, regardless of their loyalty or performance. Analysts note that this climate of suspicion is undermining cohesion within the PLA, leaving soldiers hesitant to act decisively and commanders reluctant to take initiative. The purge has effectively dismantled trust between the ranks and leadership, replacing it with fear of reprisal," it added.

Xi Jinping has not only taken action against Li and Wei. In January this year, investigations were launched against Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Liu Zhenli, chief of the Joint Staff Department. Although the two officials remain listed in their positions, they have not been seen in public, demonstrating the opaque and unpredictable nature of Xi’s purge.

Zhang was the only general with combat experience, and his removal, along with Liu's disappearance, has left the PLA without seasoned leadership at a time when China is trying to modernise its forces by 2027. The lack of leadership is delaying China's modernisation efforts and weakening its operational readiness.

Earlier in March, a report detailed that the Chinese PLA faces mounting instability in 2026, with probes into services and units linked to the February 26 cases potentially disrupting leadership readiness and war-preparation efforts. It added that the February 26 purge resulted in the dismissal of five former senior officers who once led the PLA Army, Navy, Air Force, and Information Support Force.

Additionally, two operational unit Chinese commanders linked to the 73rd Group Army garrisoned in China’s Fujian Province, directly opposing Taiwan, and three Generals serving in Central Military Commission (CMC)-level organisations, were removed from their posts.

“On February 26, ahead of the important annual Two Sessions meetings, China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) removed 10 People's Liberation Army (PLA) officers from their posts as NPC deputies. Under Chinese political conventions, this development usually indicates serious trouble for the individuals involved," a report in international magazine ‘The Diplomat’ said.

"Although the NPC did not provide reasons for their removal, an analysis of these officers’ backgrounds suggests that their ouster was motivated by connections to previously purged Generals. In other words, earlier purges appear to have started a domino effect within the PLA, triggering the downfall of both active and retired officers," it stated.

According to the report, the rapid expansion of investigations may be undermining PLA operational readiness and heightening concern within the officer corps, with more officers likely to be implicated in connection with the February 26 cases in the months ahead.

"Retired Admiral Shen Jinlong, who served as the Commander of the PLA Navy (PLAN) from 2017 to 2021, was stripped of his NPC position alongside his political commissar, Admiral Qin Shengxiang. Shen was a career naval officer who started out as a squad leader and accumulated substantial operational experience as he rose up the ranks," the report mentioned.

"Qin, by contrast, spent most of his career working at the Central Military Commission (CMC) and was later airdropped into the PLAN political commissar post in 2017. Under the leadership of Shen and Qin, the Chinese navy underwent a major expansion in both fleet size and capabilities. However, their careers coincided with the rise of Zhang Youxia as CMC vice chairman, and Zhang was abruptly purged in late January. These professional ties and personal linkages likely contributed to the removals of Shen and Qin," it stated.

--IANS

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