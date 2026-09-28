WPL 2027: MI let go of Kamalini, RCB release Harris, DC part ways with Lee and Rana

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Two-time champions Mumbai Indians have surprisingly parted ways with promising wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, while titleholders Royal Challengers Bengaluru have released Australia’s power-hitting batting all-rounder Grace Harris ahead of the 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season.

Two-time champions MI, who missed out on playoffs in WPL 2026, made significant changes to their setup by releasing six players in total, after appointing Luke Williams as their new head coach.

Alongside Kamalini, who recently won the Asia Cup with India and got the Asian Games gold medal earlier this month in Japan, the franchise also opted to part ways with Australian quick Milly Illingworth, India left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque, as well as uncapped players Kranthi Reddy, Poonam Khemnar, and Triveni Vasistha.

Defending champions RCB trimmed their roster by releasing four players. Apart from Harris, the franchise also parted ways with England left-arm spinner Linsey Smith, alongside domestic players Dayalan Hemalatha and Gautami Naik. With Ellyse Perry making herself available for WPL 2027, as per head coach Malolan Rangarajan, it could be a reason behind the two-time winners releasing Grace.

Four-time runners-up Delhi Capitals have let go of South Africa opener Lizelle Lee, Australia leg-spinner Alana King, who came as a replacement for Annabel Sutherland, and experienced India off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana. Wicketkeeper-batter Taniyaa Bhatia, Pragati Singh, and Srujana Eddla were the other players released by DC.

UP Warriorz, after consecutive bottom finishes in the WPL, have executed a massive overhaul of their core unit by parting ways with international stars Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon, and Amy Jones, as well as India leg-spinner Asha Sobhana, batters Shweta Sehrawat, and Kiran Navgire. Moreover, Charli Knott, Suman Meena and G Trisha have also been released.

Gujarat Giants have released experienced England batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, young India pacer Titas Sadhu, who’s been out of action due to a hand injury sustained in WPL 2026, Aayushi Soni, and Shivani Singh ahead of the new season.

The five WPL franchises will assemble at the Grand Hyatt in Kochi on October 28 for the player auction to complete their respective squads, with 18 being the maximum number of players they can have. The fifth edition of the WPL will take place from January 14 to February 7, 2027, with venues yet to be announced.

WPL 2027 releases list:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, Gautami Naik, and Dayalan Hemalatha

Mumbai Indians: G Kamalini, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Kranthi Reddy, Poonam Khemnar, and Triveni Vasistha

Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee, Alana King, Taniyaa Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pragati Singh, and Eddla Srujana

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Chloe Tryon, Amy Jones, Deandra Dottin, Asha Sobhana, Charli Knott, Suman Meena, G Trisha and Shweta Sehrawat

Gujarat Giants: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Aayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, and Shivani Singh

--IANS

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