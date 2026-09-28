Siwet Tomar evicted from 'Rise & Fall 2' after a physical altercation with Shehzad Poonawalla

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Some major drama unfolded on the reality show 'Rise And Fall season 2' within just 48 hours. 'Roadies' and 'Splitsvilla' fame Siwet Tomar is the first contestant to be evicted from the show after he indulged in a physical altercation with co-contestant Shehzad Poonawalla.

The clash came after the announcement of the 'Ultimate Ruler' race, a contest to decide who held the most power inside the Tower. After the voting, Siwet was removed from the 'Ultimate Ruler' race, and when asked to name the rule he believed was the weakest decision-maker, he took Shehzad's name.

Later during the episode, Siwet was seen sitting with actress Swara Bhasker. Seeing this, Shehzad questioned Siwet's changing equation with Swara on the show.

As he entered the show, Siwet had decided not to speak to Swara. Pointing this out, Shehzad called out Siwet's double standards. This led to a massive argument between the two contestants, ultimately resulting in a physical altercation.

Siwet pulled Shehzad by the neck and pushed him down, leaving him injured. Not just that, Shehzad's clothes were also torn in the process.

Eventually, the makers decided to evict Siwet from the show on the grounds of physical violence.

Swara and Karan Patel, who were unhappy with the decision, said that Shehzad’s provocation resulted in the escalation of the matter. As a form of protest, Swara and Karan also decided to walk out from the Tower alongside Siwet.

As a result of the Ultimate Ruler race, Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad Poonawalla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, Siwet Tomar, Irina Rudakova and Raj Grover secured a position in the Penthouse, whereas Niharika Tiwari, Kaira Anu, Anish Bhagat, Sara Gurpal, Manish Kashyap, Gautam Gulati and Kajal Raghwani remained in the Basement.

Hosted by Virender Sehwag, 'Rise & Fall Season 2' airs every day on Prime Video at 12 noon.

--IANS

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