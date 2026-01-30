January 30, 2026 8:49 PM हिंदी

WPL 2026: We still haven’t played our best game of cricket yet, says GG’s Wareham

Vadodara, Jan 30 (IANS) Gujarat Giants leg-spin bowling all-rounder Georgia Wareham said her side still has room for improvement despite strong recent performances in the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL), stressing that both batting and bowling units are yet to deliver their best game.

“To be honest, all facets, I think. We’ve started really well in the powerplay with the bat over the last couple of games. Sophie (Devine) has been unbelievable at the top for us. We probably just haven’t quite finished our innings with the bat in hand.

“It’s been a little bit similar with the ball as well, we’ve let a few things slip towards the back end of the innings. But honestly, probably a little bit everywhere. We still haven’t played our best game of cricket yet.

“It probably gives us a little bit of freedom with the bat, not having a total in mind. It leaves all possibilities open, and we’ve defended quite well with the ball," Georgia told broadcasters ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians at the BCA Stadium.

The winner of Friday’s clash will seal their spot in the playoffs, while the loser would be forced to wait till the result of Delhi Capitals-UP Warriorz clash to know their future progress in the competition.

Georgia also revealed the new nickname for Sophie, who has been a clutch death bowler for GG – as seen from her stopping Delhi Capitals twice from completing a chase in the final over. “We’ve seen how well Sophie’s been bowling, especially in the last couple of overs against DC - they were incredibly clutch from her. But I think we’ve done quite well as a bowling unit, winning those tight moments when defending.

“She doesn’t like talking about it as much as we call her Sophie De-clutch. She doesn’t like talking about it. But we keep reminding her, that’s for sure. Probably the best nickname. She’s got some inappropriate ones too!

Asked what would be the key for her to excel in Vadodara, Georgia said, “I think it’s been pretty well documented, just hitting the stumps as much as you possibly can. Especially with the variable bounce out here and the potential for spin. Most of the dismissals have been bowled or LBW, and the lower strike rates come when we’re hitting the stumps. So as bowlers, that’s what we’ve got to try and do.”

