EU calls for restraint amid escalating tensions in Middle East

Brussels, Feb 28 (IANS) The European Union on Saturday expressed serious concerns over the latest developments in Iran, while reaffirming its steadfast commitment to safeguarding regional security and stability. The EU stated that it remains in close contact with the partners in the region.

“Ensuring nuclear safety and preventing any actions that could further escalate tensions or undermine the global non-proliferation regime is of critical importance. The European Union has adopted extensive sanctions in response to the actions of Iran’s murderous regime and the Revolutionary Guards and has consistently promoted diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing the nuclear and ballistic programmes through a negotiated solution,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X

“In close coordination with EU Member States, we will take all necessary steps to ensure that EU citizens in the region can count on our full support,” she added

The EU called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to protect civilians, and to fully respect international law.

Meanwhile, the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President Kaja Kallas described the latest developments across the Middle East as "perilous". She accused the Iranian regime of killing thousands, stating that Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, along with support for terror groups, pose a serious threat to global security.

“The EU has adopted strong sanctions against Iran and supported diplomatic solutions, including on the nuclear issue. I have spoken to Israel’s Foreign Minister Saar and other ministers in the region. The EU is also coordinating closely with Arab partners to explore diplomatic paths. Protection of civilians and international humanitarian law is a priority,” she posted on X

“Our consular network is fully engaged in facilitating departures for EU citizens. Non-essential EU personnel are being withdrawn from the region. Our Aspides naval mission remains on high alert in the Red Sea and stands ready to help keep the maritime corridor open,” she added.

The United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran on Saturday, significantly intensifying tensions in the Middle East. The development raises concerns of a widening confrontation that could have far-reaching geopolitical and economic consequences. Iran, in turn, launched ballistic missiles at Israel, the Israeli military confirmed.

