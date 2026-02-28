February 28, 2026 6:53 PM हिंदी

Rishab Shetty in awe of wife Pragathi Shetty's charming ability to manage everything

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Sandalwood star Rishab Shetty was all praises for his better half Pragathi Shetty's charm, strength, and focus as he compiled a heartfelt post for him on her birthday.

The 'Kantara' actor shared that he is simply in awe of his wife's ability to manage work, kids, and the household at the same time.

Showering Pragathi with love and affection on her special day, Rishab penned a sweet note on his official IG handle, saying, "The rare charm within you, strengthened by your delicacy, the maternal affection, the focus on your profession, and the efficiency to manage everything at the same time, fills me with awe. It also brings a lot of pride. In a life of this color, always shining like such a rare daybreak.. nurturing love.. earning fame.. Happy Birthday Pragathi (sic)", followed by a red heart emoji.

His post further included a special video montage of some memorable moments of Pragathi from various aspects of her life.

The clip opened with a childhood pic of hers and moved on to more recent times.

Rishab reportedly met Pragathi for the first time during a film event. The two soon fell in love, but Pragathi's family was initially not in favour of her marriage to Rishab, given his uncertain career.

Overcoming the opposition, the lovebirds finally got married in 2017. These two are now proud parents of two children, a son named Ranvit and a daughter named Radhya.

Initially a software engineer, Pragathi now works as a costume designer for husband Rishab's films.

Meanwhile, Rishab and Pragathi completed 9 years of marital bliss on February 9 this year.

His heartfelt anniversary wish for Pragathi on social media went, "It has been nine years since we tied the knot and nurtured our love into a beautiful marriage. Looking back, every moment spent together is a treasure of sweet memories. There is laughter, pain, smiles, lovely moments… a harmony that balances everything… and above all, an enduring love. That love has brought light, peace, and self-confidence, shaping me into who I am today."

Rishab Shetty in awe of wife Pragathi Shetty's charming ability to manage everything

