IPL 2027: Punjab Kings kick off five-day off-season camp in New Chandigarh

New Chandigarh, Aug 12 (IANS) Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) runners-up Punjab Kings have commenced a five-day off-season training camp at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, with an aim to hone individual player skills ahead of the 2027 season of the ten-team tournament.

The camp, which started on August 11, is focused purely on skill development, providing players dedicated time to work on specific aspects of their game away from match-day pressure.

The players attending the camp include wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, batting all-rounder Shashank Singh, left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Harpreet Brar, batting all-rounder Pyla Avinash, leg-spinner Praveen Dubey, and middle-order batter Nehal Wadhera.

The training is being conducted under the supervision of the franchise's coaching staff, with assistant coach Trevor Gonsalves overseeing the daily drills at the stadium. The setup gives the support staff an opportunity to work closely with players at different stages of their careers.

This initial stint is the first in a series of off-season camps planned by the franchise management to keep the squad sharp and game-ready well in advance. More camps targeting different sets of players, with a dual focus on skill fine-tuning and fitness conditioning, will be rolled out over the coming months as the franchise looks to build a strong foundation for the next IPL season.

In IPL 2026, with six wins and one no result, Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS stayed unbeaten in their first seven matches before losing their next six games. Despite winning their final league game over Lucknow Super Giants, PBKS missed out on a playoff spot and finished in fifth place in the points table.

A couple of other franchises are also organising off-season camps for their players. 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals got some of their players to train at their High-Performance Centre in Talegaon, while 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad had a short skill and fitness camp in Chennai. IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals had a camp for its domestic players at the Just Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where trials also happened.

--IANS

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