August 12, 2026 11:03 PM हिंदी

IPL 2027: Punjab Kings kick off five-day off-season camp in New Chandigarh

Punjab Kings kick-off five-day off-season camp ahead of Indian Premier League 2027 in New Chandigarh. Photo credit: PBKS

New Chandigarh, Aug 12 (IANS) Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) runners-up Punjab Kings have commenced a five-day off-season training camp at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, with an aim to hone individual player skills ahead of the 2027 season of the ten-team tournament.

The camp, which started on August 11, is focused purely on skill development, providing players dedicated time to work on specific aspects of their game away from match-day pressure.

The players attending the camp include wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, batting all-rounder Shashank Singh, left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Harpreet Brar, batting all-rounder Pyla Avinash, leg-spinner Praveen Dubey, and middle-order batter Nehal Wadhera.

The training is being conducted under the supervision of the franchise's coaching staff, with assistant coach Trevor Gonsalves overseeing the daily drills at the stadium. The setup gives the support staff an opportunity to work closely with players at different stages of their careers.

This initial stint is the first in a series of off-season camps planned by the franchise management to keep the squad sharp and game-ready well in advance. More camps targeting different sets of players, with a dual focus on skill fine-tuning and fitness conditioning, will be rolled out over the coming months as the franchise looks to build a strong foundation for the next IPL season.

In IPL 2026, with six wins and one no result, Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS stayed unbeaten in their first seven matches before losing their next six games. Despite winning their final league game over Lucknow Super Giants, PBKS missed out on a playoff spot and finished in fifth place in the points table.

A couple of other franchises are also organising off-season camps for their players. 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals got some of their players to train at their High-Performance Centre in Talegaon, while 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad had a short skill and fitness camp in Chennai. IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals had a camp for its domestic players at the Just Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where trials also happened.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Alexander Sorloth's muscle injury is a setback for Atletico Madrid ahead of La Liga 2026-27 season opener.

Football: Sorloth's muscle injury a setback for Atletico Madrid

Tanvi Khanna, Suraj Kumar Chand in semifinals in the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo credit: SRFI

Squash: Tanvi Khanna, Suraj Chand in semifinals of PSA Challenger Tour event in Kolkata

Madhya Pradesh CM meets Gujarat counterpart during investment outreach (Photo: IANS)

Madhya Pradesh CM meets Gujarat counterpart during investment outreach

Indian Army FT seal quarterfinals berth with dramatic late win over Mohammedan SC in the final Group B fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: Indian Army FT seal QF berth with dramatic late win over Mohammedan SC

India, Southern African Customs Union sign terms of reference towards trade pact

India, Southern African Customs Union sign terms of reference towards trade pact

Madhya Pradesh secures Rs 8,635 crore investment proposals from Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh secures Rs 8,635 crore investment proposals from Gujarat

Historic campaign for Indian origin quartet in PGA’s FedEx Cup play-offs at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Historic campaign for Indian origin quartet in PGA’s FedEx Cup play-offs

Nepali youths organise rally demanding entry into Indian Army as Agniveers

Nepali youths organise rally demanding entry into Indian Army as Agniveers

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks on Israel 'incendiary, genocidal and reckless' (File image)

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks on Israel 'incendiary, genocidal and reckless'

Pakistan’s fiscal transparency crisis and return to the shadow of military rule

Pakistan’s fiscal transparency crisis and return to the shadow of military rule