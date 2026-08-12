Jr Women’s Nationals: Hockey Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand shine in Pune

Pune, Aug 12 (IANS) Teams from Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand were off to effortless starts in their group in Divisions B’ and C, respectively, in the 16th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2026 at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

The tournament, being hosted by Hockey Maharashtra, got off to a rollicking start with matches played out in both Divisions ‘B’ and ‘C' The initial action saw some top teams make a winning start.

In Division ‘B’, Hockey Rajasthan made a strong start with a 7-3 win over Dadra & Nagar and Haveli Daman & Diu Hockey in a Pool ‘A’ encounter. Similarly, in the same (Division ‘B’) division, Hockey Uttarakhand delivered a commanding 5-0 victory over Goans Hockey in a Pool ‘B’ match.

Later, in Division ‘C’, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir secured a 4-1 victory over Hockey Gujarat in a Pool ‘B’ match.

In Division ‘C’ Pool A, Hockey Rajasthan got off to a strong start with a convincing 7-3 victory over Dadra & Nagar Haveli Daman & Diu Hockey. Rajasthan led 3-1 at half-time and maintained their attacking momentum throughout the second half. Mahavar Gayatri scored twice in the 18th and 58th minutes, while Ruchi Gupta also found the net twice in the 22nd and 47th minutes.

Kanwar Pushpa scored in the 22nd and 42nd minutes, while Lamoria Salini added another in the 37th minute. For Dadra & Nagar Haveli Daman & Diu Hockey, Nandniben Nandubhai Dulsada, Rashmi Raikwar and Anjali scored one goal each.

In Division ‘C’ Pool B, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir secured a 4-1 win over Hockey Gujarat. Sonali Devi opened the scoring as early as the second minute before Samina Akhter doubled the advantage in the 27th minute.

Kiran Bihari then converted two penalty corners in the 38th and 54th minutes to complete the win. Janvi Barai scored Gujarat’s only goal in the 51st minute. Jammu & Kashmir went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

The Division ‘B’ Pool A encounter between Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Kerala Hockey ended in an entertaining 3-2 win for Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh took an early lead through Sreevidya Thirumalasetty in the seventh minute, but Jyoti Xaxa equalised for Kerala in the 26th minute.

Sreevidya restored Andhra Pradesh’s lead in the 40th minute before Pujari Madhurima Bai doubled the lead in the 50th minute. Abhay Jyothi A S pulled one back for Kerala Hockey in the same minute.

Hockey Mizoram produced a dominant display in another Division ‘B’ Pool A match, defeating Assam Hockey 6-2. Mizoram led 2-1 at half-time and continued their attacking approach after the break. Zothanmawii was the standout performer, completing a hat-trick with goals in the 33rd, 52nd and 55th minutes.

Laltlanchhungi, Loicy Laltanpuii and Anjana Xaxa were also on the scoresheet. Assam's goals came from Sunita Romoni in the 21st and 40th minutes.

In Division ‘B’ Pool B, Hockey Uttarakhand delivered a commanding 5-0 victory over Goans Hockey. Raeen Kehkasha Ali and Aarti scored in the first half as Uttarakhand established a 2-0 lead at the interval.

The second half saw Uttarakhand continue their dominance, with Raeen Kehkasha Ali adding her second goal in the 46th minute, followed by Aarti’s second in the 50th minute. Diksha completed the scoring in the 42nd minute through a penalty corner.

RESULTS — DAY 1

Division ‘B’

Pool A

Hockey Andhra Pradesh 3 (Sreevidya Thirumalasetty 7’ – p.c., 40’; Pujari Madhurima Bai 50’ – p.c.) drew with Kerala Hockey 2 (Jyoti Xaxa 26’ – p.s.; Abhay Jyothi A.S. 50’). HT: 1-1

Hockey Mizoram 6 (Laltlanchhungi 2’ – p.c.; Loicy Laltanpuii 9’ – p.c.; Zothanmawii 33’, 52’, 55’; Anjana Xaxa 37’) beat Assam Hockey 2 (Sunita Romoni 21’ – p.c., 40’). HT: 2-1

Pool B

Hockey Uttarakhand 5 (Raeen Kehkasha Ali 6’ – p.c., 46’; Aarti 24’, 50’; Diksha 42’ – p.c.) beat Goans Hockey 0. HT: 2-0

Division ‘C’

Pool A

Hockey Rajasthan 7 (Mahavar Gayatri 18’ – p.c., 58’; Ruchi Gupta 22’ – p.c., 47’; Kanwar Pushpa 22’, 42’ – p.s.; Lamoria Salini 37’) beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli Daman & Diu Hockey 3 (Nandniben Nandubhai Dulsada 10’; Rashmi Raikwar 35’ – p.c.; Anjali 50’ – p.c.). HT: 3-1

Pool B

Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 4 (Sonali Devi 2’; Samina Akhter 27’; Kiran Bihari 38’ – p.c., 54’ – p.c.) beat Hockey Gujarat 1 (Janvi Barai 51’). HT: 2-0

--IANS

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