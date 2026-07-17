PM Modi inaugurates seven redeveloped railway stations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated seven redeveloped railway stations in Odisha under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) as part of the nationwide launch of 75 modernised stations to transform railway infrastructure and enhance passenger convenience.

The seven redeveloped railway stations in Odisha are Balangir, Barpali, Paralakhemundi, Talcher, Kesinga, Baripada and Bimalgarh.

These stations have been dedicated to the nation following their comprehensive modernisation. East Coast Railway officials informed that redeveloped at a cumulative cost of approximately Rs 109 crore, these stations reflect the Government of India’s vision of developing modern, passenger‑centric railway stations while preserving the cultural identity and architectural heritage of their respective regions.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme envisages holistic redevelopment of railway stations with improved passenger amenities, including modern station buildings, better circulating areas, upgraded waiting halls, modern toilets, enhanced platform shelters, digital passenger information systems, improved lighting, standardised signage and multimodal integration.

Based on operational requirements and station‑specific needs, facilities such as 12‑metre‑wide Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) with lift provisions have also been provided at suitable stations to ensure barrier‑free accessibility. The station buildings incorporate local art, culture and architectural elements, reflecting the unique heritage of their respective regions.

“The redeveloped stations are expected to significantly enhance passenger convenience, strengthen regional connectivity and promote tourism, trade and local economic development, reaffirming Indian Railways’ commitment to creating world‑class railway infrastructure in line with the vision of a Viksit Bharat,” stated the ECoR.

In another boost to rail infrastructure in Odisha, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by PM Modi, on Wednesday approved two railway projects of the Ministry of Railways, the doubling of the Paradip-Haridaspur rail line and the fourth rail line between Rajkharsawan and Dangoaposi, at an estimated total cost of around Rs 3,907 crore.

Officials asserted that the two projects covering four districts across Odisha and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 145 km. The proposed multi‑tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 1,526 villages, which have a population of about 14 lakh.

The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including the Lalitgiri Buddhist Complex, the Shree Baladevjew Temple, and the Meghahatuburu Hills.

--IANS

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