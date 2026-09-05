Worldwide Records sends legal Notice to Banijay alleging unauthorized use of Pawan Singh's 'Sorry Sorry'

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Music company Worldwide Records has initiated legal action against media and entertainment company Banijay, alleging the unauthorized use of Bhojpuri Songs.

They have objected to the use of the Bhojpuri track 'Sorry Sorry' by Pawan Singh in the reality show 'Rise & Fall'.

According to the notice, the song was used in episode 16 of season one of 'Rise & Fall'.

The legal notice sent through prominent law firm Anand and Anand alleges that Bhojpuri songs, the rights for which are held by Worldwide Records, were used without the necessary permission or licence.

Going by the sources associated with Worldwide Records, the legal action has been taken over the alleged infringement of its copyright and music rights. The legal notice seeks clarification and appropriate legal action regarding the use of the unauthorized content.

"However, this communication is framed as a final opportunity to rectify the situation by:

(a) Immediately ceasing and desisting from streaming or broadcasting the copyrighted works, and taking down the infringing content.

(b) Furnishing complete accounts of all amounts earned from exploitation of the show “Rise and Fall (sic)," a section of the legal notice read.

It must be noted that if songs protected by a music company’s copyright are used without authorization, it could potentially constitute an infringement of copyright.

"Banijay Asia is given 7 working days to respond, failing which legal remedies including injunctions, compensation, and damages will be pursued," the notice further read.

For now, Banijay has not shared any public response to the legal notice from Worldwide Records.

Another notice was previously issued on 25th September 2025 regarding the same.

This legal notice has intensified the ongoing discussions within the Bhojpuri music industry over copyright and music rights. The industry stakeholders are of the opinion that appropriate permission and licensing should be obtained from the concerned music company or rights holder before using Bhojpuri songs or content associated with artists on any platform.

--IANS

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