India advances rare earths collaboration with Myanmar: Report

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) India has stepped up efforts to secure critical rare earth minerals from northern Myanmar as part of a broader push to de‑risk supply chains and reduce dependence on China, a new report has said.

The report from Myanmar-based publication Mizzima said India is pursuing multiple bilateral arrangements to procure rare earths from Myanmar and has intensified high‑level engagement.

Both governments discussed deeper cooperation on critical minerals, trade, security and connectivity in June 2026.

"Leveraging long standing historical, cultural and people-to-people connections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing engaged in talks in New Delhi," the report said.

Further, the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar in July said that rare‑earth collaboration had received attention at the highest levels.

"This high-level engagement is a starting point for a renewed impetus for expanding collaboration in the mining and minerals sector, including in rare earths and other critical minerals, through technical exchanges, business partnerships and capacity-building initiatives," the report said.

It highlighted huge surge in rare earth mineral production in Myanmar, making it the third largest producer of these minerals. As Beijing tightens of critical mineral exports, India considers Myanmar’s deposits as a vital strategic alternative leading to renewed momentum in bilateral cooperation in the mining sector since 2024, the report noted.

However, the collaboration faces significant hurdles as much of the mineral wealth in northern Myanmar lies in landlocked, rugged and conflict‑affected areas where infrastructure for extraction and transport is weak.

Further, areas with minerals are under the control of ethnic armed groups like the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), who are in conflict with Myanmar’s military personnel.

The report urged India's government to strengthen cooperation with the Myanmar administration along with enhancing commercial, logistical and technical collaboration

India has launched a National Critical Mineral Mission to boost the green energy transition and national security by supplying inputs for solar photovoltaic cells, wind‑turbine magnets, electric‑vehicle batteries and advanced defence technologies.

—IANS

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