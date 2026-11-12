November 12, 2026 12:01 PM हिंदी

World Tennis League Season 5 to held from Dec 17–20 in Bengaluru 

World Tennis League Season 5 to held from Dec 17–20 in Bengaluru 

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) World Tennis League (WTL) season five will be held in Bengaluru from December 17 to 20. The tournament will be played at the KSLTA, S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium, bringing together leading international stars alongside India's top players.

Season 5 will once again feature an exciting mix of established international stars and emerging talent. Adding to the anticipation are several returning players from last season, including Paula Badosa, Yuki Bhambri, Sumit Nagal, Dhakshineswar Suresh, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, who will be back on the WTL court for the upcoming edition.

Mahesh Bhupathi, co-founder of the World Tennis League, said, "Last season was an exciting chapter for the World Tennis League, with an impressive mix of international talent and Indian players coming together to deliver some memorable tennis.

"The response from fans and the energy around the competition reinforced our vision of creating a distinctive global tennis property. As we move into Season 5, we are looking to build on that momentum, take the league to new audiences and continue raising the bar with every edition."

Hemali Sharma, Co-founder, World Tennis League, said, "We are delighted to bring the World Tennis League back to Bengaluru. The city has a strong sporting culture and an enthusiastic tennis-following audience, making it an exciting destination for Season 5. This edition will once again bring together some of the finest international players alongside India's established and emerging tennis talent."

With a growing global following and an increasingly strong tennis ecosystem in India, WTL continues to provide a platform that brings international tennis closer to Indian fans while showcasing India's emerging talent on the global stage.

--IANS

bc/vi

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