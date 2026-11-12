Kangana Ranaut questions Sonia Gandhi over Swiss accounts, takes dig at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘self-goal talent’

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Sonia Gandhi over her biography, questioning several aspects of her account of events surrounding the Gandhi family. Calling the biography a “self-goal”, Kangana also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying he had inherited his “self-goal talent” from his mother.

Kangana took to Instagram stories, where she also made remarks about Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, Maneka Gandhi's exit from the family and Sonia Gandhi's citizenship, while raising unsubstantiated allegations about alleged Swiss bank accounts.

In the first story, Kangana wrote: “Sonia Gandhi's biography is such a self-goal. She explains how she avoided accompanying Rajiv Gandhi on the day of his assassination, citing issues such as tiredness and lethargy. So now we know where Rahul Gandhi got his self-goal talent from — he got it from his mama.”

She added in the next story: “Rajiv agreed to come back to Mrs Gandhi only on one condition: Maneka must go. It was shocking even for Maneka, especially as it was around this time, after Sanjay's death, that Sonia Gandhi decided to acquire Indian citizenship after 15 years of living in India.”

Kangana mentioned that Maneka Gandhi says “she and Indira Gandhi were both victims of a third person.”

She wrote: “Who was that third person? A 22-year-old widow, Maneka, was told that she must go and that she could not even sit at the same table as the others. Sonia Gandhi explains in her biography that this was because Maneka had friends in the Opposition.”

“But everyone knows Rajiv Gandhi was not even interested in politics and was quite open about being forced into the role of Prime Minister. So, who wanted Maneka out?”

She added: “Maneka was shocked because she did not know that everyone else in the family was about to die, and that this was the only way she could be deleted.”

“Without earning a single penny her whole life, how did she become the richest woman in the world in 1991? More than two billion dollars were allegedly parked in her name in Swiss accounts. Wow! After everyone in the family died, how did the supposedly poor, sympathy-seeking Italian widow suddenly become a billionaire? Why doesn't her biography clarify this?”

--IANS

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