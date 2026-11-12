Tyra Banks recalls Karl Lagerfeld’s words for her mother Carolyn: You’re a good mommy

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Model and television personality Tyra Banks has shared a heartwarming memory of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, recalling how he once praised her mother Carolyn for being a good parent during a fashion show in Milan.

On her mother’s birthday, Tyra took to Instagram to recount how Lagerfeld’s unexpected compliment had made Carolyn beam with pride, adding that decades later, she still fondly remembers the moment.

Tyra wrote in the caption: “Karl Lagerfeld once told my mama something she’s NEVER forgotten. And today, on her birthday, I wanna tell y’all what he said. When I was just a teenager modeling in Milan, we were backstage at the Fendi fashion show when Karl walked over to my mama.”

“Fanning his face, he said, “You’re a good mommy, not a bad mommy. You’re such a GOOD mommy!” Y’all!!! My mama’s face BEAMED with pride and love. @karllagerfeld, thank you for seeing my mama. For recognizing all the love, sacrifice, and care she poured into her little girl. You lit her up that day, and DECADES AND DECADES later, she STILL tells that story! And Mama, Karl was right. You were a good mommy. A GREAT mommy. A PHENOMENAL mommy. Then. Now. ALWAYS.”

“And I’m forever your little girl. Happy birthday, Mama Carolyn!”

Banks began her career as a model at the age of 15 and was the first African American woman to be featured on the covers of magazines, on which she appeared three times. Banks was one of only a few Black models to achieve supermodel status.

Banks began acting on television in the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and made her film debut in the drama Higher Learning. In 2000, she had major film roles, such as Eve in Life-Size and Zoe in the box-office hit Coyote Ugly.

Banks had small roles in the romantic sports film Love & Basketball, the horror film Halloween: Resurrection and in the television series Gossip Girl and Glee.

--IANS

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