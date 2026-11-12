WCC Legends to be launched in Shanghai in historic first for China

Dubai, Nov 12 (IANS) To tap into China's ambitions to reach a broader mainstream cricket audience, a franchise-based World Championship of Cricket (WCC) is set to launch in Shanghai.

The WCC, in association with Dongyuehui Sports, is set to roll out a franchise-based competition. In what will be a first for the country, an eight-team Legends T20 franchise league is scheduled to run in May 2027, with several former international stars set to feature in the WCC.

This comes as cricket continues to expand into multi-sport events. The sport will return to the Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles, as China gets an opportunity to accelerate its cricketing development.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in October 2026 between the WCC and Dongyuehui Sports, operator of the Shaxi Town Cricket Centre in Taicang, Jiangsu Province.

Praveen Sharma, Chairman of WCC, and Yonghui Tong, Chairman of Dongyuehui Sports, also gave their approval to the league. "Cricket has the unique ability to connect people across cultures and borders, and China presents one of the most exciting opportunities for the sport's future growth," he said.

"We are seeking the support of the Local Authorities and our partnership with Dongyuehui Sports; we are committed to delivering a world-class cricketing experience and creating a platform that can inspire the next generation of players and fans. This agreement marks an important milestone in turning that vision into reality," he added.

Meanwhile, WCC founder Amandeep Singh was also pleased to see China hosting the WCC. "Taking WCC to China has been an ambition from the beginning. Today’s signing brings that ambition a step closer.

"We want to give fans the chance to watch celebrated cricketers in action and introduce new audiences to the excitement of the game. We look forward to working with our partners in Taicang to make the inaugural edition something special," Amandeep said.

The league will have local expertise and infrastructure developed by Dongyuehui Sports and aims to bring China closer to world-class cricket.

Meanwhile, Dongyuehui Sports Chairman Yonghui Tong sees this as a step toward positioning China as a platform for major international sporting events. "Our vision is to establish China as a destination for major international sporting events, and to position the Shaxi Town Cricket Centre as the leading home of cricket in the country.

"Partnering with WCC allows us to introduce some of the biggest names in world cricket to Chinese fans, inspire greater participation in the sport, and create a lasting legacy for cricket's growth in China," Yonghui said.

The league will also present the Chinese cricketers with a chance to rub shoulders with former international cricketers, some of whom have also played in the World Cups.

The WCC has also opened the gates for private investors and investment funds to participate in cricket's expansion into China through franchise ownership, as well as strategic partnerships and commercial investment.

--IANS

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