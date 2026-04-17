World Squash mourns the demise of former chief Narayana Ramachandran

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) World Squash Federation extended its condolences on the demise of its former president and its first honorary life member Narayana Ramachandran, who passed at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness.

Ramachandran’s cremation will be held on Friday at the Beasant Nagar crematorium in Chennai.

Ramachandran served as WSF President between 2008 and 2016, the first Indian to lead an IOC-recognised international federation. He also served as president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) between 2014 and 2017, when he immediately led the IOA to Olympic reinstatement following a 14-month IOC ban.

"Rami’s personal dedication and impact on squash from national to global levels over the last 25 years is remarkable. His legacy will live on in many guises, and we will remember him fondly as we witness the first-ever Olympic qualifying event for our sport happening at the Asian Games squash competition later this year, an event Rami was pivotal in establishing," World Squash president Zena Wooldridge said.

In his earlier role as president of the Asian Squash Federation (2001-2009), Brother of former BCCI president N. Srinivasan, Ramachandran ensured squash’s inclusion as a core medal sport in the Asian Games and in subsequently expanding the sport’s medal disciplines. He also hosted and funded many Asian Championships in India.

As President of World Squash, Ramachandran invested significant time and personal resources into two Olympic bids and in 2016 was awarded an Olympic Order (Silver) by the International Olympic Committee and an OCA Award of Merit by the Olympic Council of Asia for his outstanding services to those movements.

He also played a pivotal role in the advancement of squash in India, where he transformed Chennai into the “Squash Capital” of India with his investment in the India Squash Academy and the hosting of ten world championships between 2002 and 2025.

The Squash Racket Federation of India also mourned the passing of Ramachandran, saying, "A visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping the growth of squash both in India and globally. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Former Secretary General of IOA Rajeev Mehta, who worked alongside Ramachandran during his tenure, also extended the condolences on the passing of fomrer IOA chief.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of N. Ramachandran (Rami), former President of the Indian Olympic Association. I worked alongside him during his tenure from 2014 to 2017 and remember him as a composed, clear-headed and principled leader. He brought a sense of stability and structure to the IOA at a time when it was much needed and approached every responsibility with quiet authority and fairness," Mehta shared on Facebook.

"Beyond the IOA, his contribution to Indian sport was wide-ranging, from his leadership in squash administration to his role in strengthening sports governance in the country. His ability to balance institutional discipline with approachability set him apart. He will be remembered with deep respect, not just for the positions he held, but for the way he carried them. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," he added.

--IANS

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