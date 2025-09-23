September 23, 2025 8:04 PM हिंदी

World Para-Athletics C'ships: Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations at JLN Stadium

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations for World Para-Athletics Championships at JLN Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PIB

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) With just two days to go for the first-ever World Para-Athletics Championships 2025 in the capital, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday visited the JLN Stadium to oversee final preparations for the marquee event. It marks a new chapter in India’s ability to stage global competitions of such scale, further strengthening the nation’s position as a hub for international sports.

Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Smt. Raksha Khadse also joined Dr. Mandaviya in meeting and interacting with the athletes. Several senior officials from the Local Organising Committee, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), and the Sports Ministry also attended the inspection.

Dr. Mandaviya took a detailed round of the stadium, including areas such as Accreditation Centre, Medical Centre, newly-laid warmup & main MONDO track amongst others, which he had inaugurated on August 29, 2025. The track will host some of the world’s finest para-athletes from over 100 countries during the championships. There will be a total of 73 para-athletes vying for the top spot from the host nation.

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India has emerged as a trusted destination for hosting major international sporting events. His belief that the world is one family — ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ — inspires us to bring athletes from across the globe together on Indian soil,” Dr. Mandaviya said during the inspection.

“With more than 100 nations participating, this is not only the biggest para-athletics event ever hosted by India, but also a reflection of our capability, rich culture, and commitment to sports as a unifying force. Our effort is to ensure that every para-athlete experiences world-class infrastructure and feels fully supported here at the World Para Athletics Championships,” he was quoted as saying by SAI Media.

Para-athletes, including Paris Paralympics medallist Sharad Kumar, were also present with Simran Sharma and Preeti Pal, who have been practising on the MONDO track.

Officials from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) were also present, including PCI President Devender Jhajharia, who briefed the Minister on the readiness of the Indian contingent. The two Ministers also inspected various key facilities like the accreditation centre, warm-up track, gym, medical centre, classification area, and lounges, and reiterated to staff and volunteers to ensure seamless arrangements for participants and officials.

The tournament, set to begin with the opening ceremony scheduled for September 25, marks the first time India is hosting the prestigious event.

--IANS

bsk/

