Rasha Thadani's birthday celebration begins early with a sweet surprise on the set

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Raveena Tandon's daughter and actress Rasha Thadani will be celebrating her 21st birthday on March 16, but it seems like her birthday celebration has begun early this year, as she received a sweet surprise from her team on the set.

Rasha took to her official Instagram handle and published a clip where her team was seen surprising her by bringing her a chocolate cake as she was getting ready to call it a day. They came into her vanity with the cake, singing "Happy Birthday" for the 'Azaad' actress.

Reciprocating the love, Rasha also cut the cake, thanking them all for the sweet gesture.

Posting the clip on the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, Rasha penned the caption, "First of the week, with the best team (red heart emoji) At the end of a very long shift hehe (sic)".

She further added the time stamp "3:04 AM", indicating that it was a late-night celebration following the pack-up.

After making her debut with "Azaad", Rasha is gearing up for her second release, which is going to be the romantic entertainer "Laikey Laikaa". She will star alongside actor Abhay Verma in her next.

In addition to this, Rasha is also ready to make her Telugu debut with director Ajay Bhupathi’s upcoming drama, named "AB4" for now.

She has been paired opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, the nephew of Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu, in her primary Telugu flick.

Over and above this, Rasha recently stepped into singing with her debut track "Chaap Tilak", which is a part of her movie "Laikey Laikaa".

Along with lending her voice, she has also written the lyrics for the song, along with IP Singh, who also helped with the composition of the number.

The music for "Laikey Laikaa" has been scored by Faridkot (Rajarshi Sanyal and IP Singh).

