Sangram Singh intensifies preparations for MMA fight against France’s Matteo Monteiro

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Indian wrestler turned MMA fighter Sangram Singh is intensifying preparations for his upcoming mixed martial arts (MMA) bout with the support of a seven-member team that closely monitors every aspect of his training, from coaching and flexibility sessions to weight training, yoga and pranayama.

The Commonwealth heavyweight wrestling champion and Fit India Movement icon has been training across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Delhi, as part of his preparations. While his sparring partners change depending on the location of training, his core coaching staff remains constant and continues to guide him through the process.

Sangram's next MMA fight is scheduled for Sunday, April 5, in Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he will face 24-year-old French fighter, Matteo Monteiro. Monteiro is 17 years younger than Sangram, making the contest a significant challenge. The bout will also mark the first time an Indian MMA fighter competes on Argentine soil.

Currently, Sangram is supported by six coaches and a physio who together oversee different aspects of his training. Bhupesh Kumar trains him in modern wrestling, while Suraj Dharman handles boxing and kickboxing sessions. Kapil Sharma is responsible for training him in jujutsu techniques, while Suhas Lohar works with him on gymnastics to improve flexibility. Weight training is supervised by former Army veteran Pradeep Tomar, and Ronnie Vats oversees his overall fitness.

Physiotherapist Dr Manoj Attri is also part of the team and helps address issues related to muscle strain and recovery.

Explaining his preparation routine, Sangram said he is currently undergoing training in wrestling, boxing, kickboxing and jujutsu, all key disciplines used in MMA. In the Pro Wrestling League, Punjab Royals coach and director Bhupesh is guiding him in modern wrestling techniques.

Sangram said that since Bhupesh has worked with him for a long time, he understands his strengths and weaknesses well and is working to convert his grey areas into strengths.

He is also receiving boxing and kickboxing training from Suraj Dharman, who has been active in coaching for the past 12 years. Sangram believes Suraj helped him master both attacking and defensive techniques using kicks and punches.

Jujutsu coach Kapil Sharma is currently training him in techniques such as choking and locking, which play a crucial role in MMA bouts. Kapil learnt the nuances of the discipline in Brazil before further training in Germany.

To improve body flexibility, Sangram trains under gymnastics coach Suhas Lohar two to three days a week at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai. On other days, he focuses on weight training under Pradeep Tomar. Physiotherapist Manoj Attri helps him with muscle recovery when needed.

Sangram said his daily preparation for the fight begins at 7 a.m. The routine starts with warm-up exercises and Surya Namaskar, followed by abdominal and waist exercises, including sit-ups and crunches. This is followed by a pranayama session.

After bathing and offering holy jal to Surya Devata and Shiva, he practices boxing and kick boxing for an hour under the supervision of Suraj Dharman. On certain days, he also trains in gymnastics with Suhas Lohar, which has helped him master forward and backward flips. In addition, he undergoes weight training with Pradeep Tomar and continues wrestling training under Bhupesh, while Ronnie Vats looks after his overall fitness.

Sangram, who competed internationally in Greco-Roman wrestling and spent a long time in the national camp, has transitioned into MMA after his professional wrestling career and work as an actor, youth icon and motivational speaker.

He will now compete in his third MMA fight. In his debut bout in the Georgian city of Tbilisi, he defeated Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir, who was 15 years younger than him, in just 90 seconds. In his second MMA fight in Amsterdam, he defeated Tunisia’s Hakim Tarabelsi, who was 12 years younger than him and a seven-time Tunisian champion who had also won medals at the European Championships.

This time, Sangram will face France’s Matteo Monteiro, who is 17 years younger than him.

Sangram also said that after being named a Fit India icon by the government, his responsibility towards society has increased. He added that he tries to spread awareness among people about the importance of yoga, pranayama and homemade food.

