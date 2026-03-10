Pakistan: JSFM warns of launching protest if Sindhi leader and activist is not released

Islamabad, March 10 (IANS) The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has condemned the enforced disappearance of its Jamshoro district president Saeed Tiyono and activist Sabir Abro by Pakistani state agencies, terming it as a "clear example of state brutality, state terrorism, and a grave violation of fundamental human rights".

The JSFM central leadership has warned of launching a strong protest movement, including the blockade of the Jamshoro National Highway, if Tiyono and Abro are not immediately released.

In a joint statement, JSFM's central leadership - Sohail Abro, Zubair Sindhi, Amar Azadi, Farhan Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi, Marak Sindhu, Hosho Sindhi, Mansoor Ahmed Hub, Muhammad Osama Soomro, and Tahir Khan - mentioned that Saeed Tiyono's only crime was his love for his homeland Sindh.

The statement shared on social media stated, "The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) strongly condemns the enforced disappearance of Saeed Tiyono, President of JSFM Jamshoro District, who was abducted on 5 March 2026 along with activist Sabir Abro by Pakistani state agencies. This act represents a clear example of state brutality, state terrorism, and a grave violation of fundamental human rights.

According to the statement, Saeed Tiyono has been raising his voice against the exploitation of Sindh’s resources and advocating for the recovery and release of forcibly disappeared nationalist activists. He has been supporting and assisting those political activists who have been detained under false and politically motivated charges.

The JSFM urged international community, including United Nations, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, UK Parliament and Government, to take urgent notice of the ongoing enforced disappearances and serious human rights violations being committed by Pakistani state intelligence agencies in Sindh and Balochistan.

"We urge the international community to take effective action and raise their voice for the safe recovery and release of all forcibly disappeared nationalist activists from Sindh and Balochistan. Enforced disappearances constitute a grave violation of international law and fundamental human rights, and the silence of the international community only encourages such crimes to continue," the statement detailed.

