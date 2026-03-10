March 10, 2026 9:41 PM हिंदी

Himachal: Agniveer recruitment rally organised in Hamipur, over 500 candidates participate

Himachal: Agniveer recruitment rally organised in Hamipur, over 500 candidates participate

Hamirpur, March 10 (IANS) A major recruitment rally for recruiting ‘Agniveers’ is currently underway in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, examining candidates in ground assessments, medical examinations, and document verification.

Around 500 candidates participated in the drive on the second day. Following the Indian Army’s guidelines, around 3,400 youth from Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Una are also expected to participate.

Colonel Sridhar Rajan, ARO (Recruitment Officer) of Hamirpur, stated that the recruitment rally will be held from March 9 to 16, with the 17th being a reserve day. He added that approximately 4,000 candidates shortlisted through the Common Entrance Exam were invited for the rally. Tuesday is the second day.

He explained that the recruitment rally begins with a 1.6-kilometre run in the morning. This is followed by a physical examination, document verification, and interviews. Candidates who pass these tests proceed to the medical test, after which further procedures are initiated.

He further stated that there is considerable enthusiasm among the youth for the physical efficiency test, and added that Himachal Pradesh is a land of heroes, where soldiers from the state have previously received numerous gallantry awards.

“All candidates are urged to arrive at the recruitment site on time with their original documents and follow the guidelines issued by the Army,” he remarked.

Additional District Commissioner Abhishek Garg stated that the Agniveer recruitment is currently underway, organised by ARO Hamirpur for three districts, including Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. He also visited and reviewed the ongoing recruitment drive.

The physical efficiency test is being conducted under the supervision of Army officers and includes a 1.6 km run, beam climbing, and other physical tests.

Following the medical examination of candidates who successfully pass the ground test, their documents are also being thoroughly scrutinised to ensure a completely transparent and fair recruitment process.

--IANS

mr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Canada: Absence of arrests in murder of Khalistani critic fuels speculation and outrage

Canada: Absence of arrests in murder of Khalistani critic fuels speculation and outrage

Oil nears $90 as Iran war jolts markets

Oil nears $90 as Iran war jolts markets

Pakistan: Concerns raised over school's closure for five years (File image)

Pakistan: Concerns raised over school's closure for five years

40,000 Americans return from Middle East evacuations

Over 40,000 Americans return from Middle East evacuations

Pakistan faces scrutiny over security breach during deadly protests following Khamenei's killing: Report

Pakistan faces scrutiny over security breach during deadly protests following Khamenei's killing: Report

Rajnath Singh releases roadmap 2047 for future-ready military​ (Photo: MoD)

Rajnath Singh releases roadmap 2047 for future-ready military​

West Asia conflict: India pursuing influence through continued engagement with all sides

West Asia conflict: India pursuing influence through continued engagement with all sides

Kajol reveals how most of her life is a compilation of random moments turned into a shot

Kajol reveals how most of her life is a compilation of random moments turned into a shot

Blue Tigresses valiantly bow out of AFC Women’s Asian Cup after Chinese Taipei defeat (Credit: AIFF)

Blue Tigresses valiantly bow out of AFC Women’s Asian Cup after Chinese Taipei defeat

Manjusha art with GI tag becomes major source of women’s self-reliance

Manjusha art with GI tag becomes major source of women’s self-reliance