‘World needs to talk about him more’: Rayudu lauds Dhruv Jurel after match-winning knock for RR

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Former India batter Ambati Rayudu believes that wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel deserves greater recognition after the youngster produced a composed, match-winning knock to guide Rajasthan Royals to a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Friday.

Chasing a challenging 202, Rajasthan rode on a blistering start from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed 78 off just 26 balls, before Jurel anchored the innings with an unbeaten 81 off 43 deliveries, his highest score in T20 cricket, to seal the chase with two overs to spare at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Impressed by his temperament and skill, Rayudu said Jurel is an “amazing talent” who is currently not getting his due recognition.

“He has shown a lot of class in terms of skill as well as his temperament. He really stood out. He looks to be a very, very mature batsman now. It's time that he steps up in terms of all the formats of the game, hopefully for India,” Rayudu told ESPNCricinfo.

Entering at No. 3 after Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed early, Jurel displayed exceptional composure during a tense chase. While Sooryavanshi’s aggressive batting helped RR reach a record score of 97/1 in the powerplay, Jurel maintained stability through the middle overs, particularly as RCB fought back with disciplined bowling.

The wicketkeeper-batsman formed a vital 68-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, keeping the innings steady despite a momentary pause, and reached his half-century in just 25 balls. He remained not out, finishing the chase confidently. Jurel’s consistent performance this season, 176 runs in four matches, all at No. 3, highlights his rising prominence in the format, even though he is still viewed primarily as a backup for international duties.

Highlighting how Jurel has flown under the radar despite strong performances, Rayudu added, “I think the world needs to talk about him a little more than what they generally do. He's flying under the radar right now. In Indian cricket, I don't see many people being more talented than him in terms of being a complete batsman. So he's an amazing talent and I don't think he should be [overlooked]. He should be given his due.”

--IANS

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