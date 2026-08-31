World needs India's ‘third way’ to tackle conflicts, environmental crisis: Mohan Bhagwat

Toronto, Aug 31 (IANS) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the world needs an Indian “third way” to address conflict, environmental degradation and the tension between individual well-being and social progress.

Addressing more than 2,000 Hindus and friends of the community in the Greater Toronto Area, Bhagwat said humanity had achieved unprecedented scientific progress but had often used it for destructive purposes.

“There are so many conflicts. Ecology, environment, it is in danger. World is in a dilemma. Nations are there, but then nations quarrel,” he said.

He warned that the pursuit of national progress could sometimes come at the expense of other countries.

“So if we talk of national progress, it may mean the calamity for other nations,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS Sarsanghchalak cited the splitting of the atom as an example of scientific achievement being directed first towards destructive ends.

“Clean energy is on second place. Weapons of mass restrictions, they are with the priority. We use the atom first for those,” he said.

Bhagwat said prevailing models often presented individual happiness and social well-being as competing objectives.

“If an individual has to be happy, society has to suffer. If we try to create a happy society, individuals have to be current. What is the way?” he asked.

“There has to be a third way, and this new third way is ancient very old way of Hindustan,” he said.

Bhagwat described that alternative as a worldview in which the individual, society and nature could advance together without harming one another. He said it arose from the recognition of an underlying unity across humanity and the natural world.

“Individual society and the environment can progress together without harming each other,” he said. “We can earn livelihood. We can satisfy our desires without forgetting the salvation, real- realising ultimate reality through Dharma. We can do it.”

He distinguished dharma from a particular religious practice or form of worship.

“That is not worship. That is sustenance. That is balance. That is looking towards everybody as their own,” Bhagwat said.

He also argued that Hindu identity could not be restricted to a single language, belief system or way of living.

“When I say Hindu, the word Hindu cannot be defined by any specific language, through any specific worship, or through any living style,” he said.

“All these are there. These are diversities of human beings. Hindus respect all, Hindus accept all. They don’t mind,” he added.

Bhagwat said differences were natural and should be respected. They should not, however, obscure the essential unity connecting people and the rest of creation.

“Diversity is natural. Unity is the reality,” he said. “You have to tackle with natural, keeping mind, keeping in mind the reality.”

He said this understanding could help nations prosper without weakening others. It could also allow societies to cooperate in advancing humanity and protecting creation.

“All the nations will thrive, will prosper, will cooperate, will contribute to the human progress and progress of the creation,” he said.

Bhagwat called for introspection instead of treating disagreements as a contest in which only one side could be correct.

“Whether you are right, whether I am right. Both are right and both have some wrongs,” he said. “What we need is to introspect, correct ourselves, you together.”

He said people could remain united despite their different opinions, preferences and temperaments.

“Okay, there are many opinions. There are many kinds. There are many tendencies. There are many likings, many dislikings, but anyway, we have resolved to be together in spite of what we are and what others are,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat has headed the RSS since 2009. His Toronto address formed part of a North American visit that also included engagements in New York.

--IANS

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