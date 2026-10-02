Gujarat: Ahmedabad railway division cleans around 3,000 km of tracks

Ahmedabad, Oct 2 (IANS) Around 3,000 km of railway tracks across the Ahmedabad division of Western Railway were cleaned in a single day on Friday as part of a large-scale ‘Swachh Track Mega Campaign’ organised on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti under 'Swachhta Pakhwada-2026'.

The distance covered in the cleanliness drive is described by the division as roughly equivalent to the distance between Kashmir and Kanyakumari.

The campaign was conducted under the leadership of Divisional Railway Manager Ved Prakash, with officers and employees from various departments participating in cleaning activities across the division.

At Sabarmati Railway Station, Ved Prakash administered a cleanliness pledge to railway officers, employees, sanitation workers and members of the Scouts and Guides.

Participants pledged to work towards maintaining clean railway premises and tracks and to promote cleanliness and public participation.

As part of the drive, station masters and supervisors, cleaning staff and other railway employees participated in cleaning tracks and station premises between their respective home stations and the next stations.

Simultaneous shramdaan and special cleanliness drives were also conducted at stations, yards, railway colonies and areas along the tracks.

The drive covered several locations across the Ahmedabad division, including Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Viramgam, Maliya Miyana, Radhanpur, Dhrangadhra, Mehsana, Palanpur, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Asarva and Himmatnagar.

Cleaning activities were carried out at railway stations, yards, colonies, health units and trackside areas.

Railway employees and their families, the Railway Protection Force, Scouts and Guides, voluntary organisations and other participating groups also took part in the campaign.

The activities were conducted without affecting railway operations and with prescribed safety precautions being followed while working near running lines.

The Ahmedabad division is conducting a series of cleanliness and awareness activities from October 1 to 15 under Swachhta Pakhwada-2026.

From October 3 to 5, intensive cleaning drives are scheduled at major locations, followed by cleaning of trackside areas and legacy waste from October 6 to 8.

A campaign to remove unnecessary posters and banners and gutkha stains is scheduled for October 9 and 10.

Activities focused on awareness and compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, are scheduled from October 11 to 15.

The division said the fortnight-long programme is aimed at strengthening cleanliness at railway stations, tracks, railway premises and surrounding areas, alongside creating greater awareness among passengers, railway employees and the public.

--IANS

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