World leaders and delegates arrive for gala dinner hosted by PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Several leaders and representatives of nations arrived at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for the gala dinner for BRICS leaders being hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and several other dignitaries arrived at the venue for the gala dinner.

Specially curated vegan gala dinner formed a centrepiece of the gala dinner.

The thoughtfully designed plant-based menu celebrated India's rich culinary diversity while aligning with principles of sustainability, inclusivity and mindful hospitality for the gathered leaders and dignitaries.

Alongside the culinary offering, a special cultural performance titled "Navarasa -- The Universe of Shared Emotions" was presented during the gala dinner.

The evening featured the BRICS Symphony – "One Rhythm, Many Cultures", uniting musicians from BRICS Members and Partner countries in a collaborative musical performance.

Drawing on diverse traditions and instruments, the Symphony created a shared artistic expression that reflected the cultural richness and spirit of togetherness of the BRICS family.

Blending these musical elements with India's classical dance traditions, the presentation symbolised the common bonds connecting diverse civilisations and embodied the spirit of "Building a Better World Together" through cultural exchange.

As BRICS Chair 2026, India is hosting the two-day 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from Saturday.

India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First," according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Beyond these areas, the leaders will discuss ways to strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation on shared priorities and exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

The partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

--IANS

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